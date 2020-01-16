Lady Broncos fall to Sapulpa in title game

Sapulpa made plays on several critical possessions in the fourth quarter and was able to turn back Mustang’s Lady Broncos, 59-52, Saturday in the championship game of the Skiatook Tournament.

No. 14-ranked Mustang (8-6), the defending tournament champion, trailed 45-44 entering the final quarter.

But the Chieftains (7-2), rated No. 8 in Class 6A, were able to hang on for their fourth-straight win.

“We played hard and well,” Mustang coach Katie Bass said. “Sapulpa has a good team.”

Bass said the contest came down to a few key possessions in the final minutes — Sapulpa made the plays and Mustang didn’t.

“Sapulpa hit a couple shots,” Bass said. “It came down to a couple missed block-outs (on rebounds) for us.

“But, overall, we played well as a team. We are right there and trusting the process.”

Bass credited the Lady Broncos’ zone defense for helping rally her team in the second half.

Sapulpa’s Temira Poindexter, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored 15 of her 22 points in the first half.

Poindexter drained three of her four 3-pointers in the second quarter and tallied 13 points as the Chieftains outscored MHS 22-15 to take a 35-29 lead at intermission.

Bass switched her defense from man-to-man to zone and was able slow down Poindexter the rest of the way.

“Sapulpa was a matchup issue for us,” Bass said, noting Poindexter was able to post up defenders or hit 3-pointers. “So we went to zone in the second half and did well.”

Poindexter was limited to five points and one trey in the second half — and no points in the fourth quarter.

However, senior Ray Osborn scored six of her 20 points in the last period, when Sapulpa outscored Mustang, 14-8.

Mustang senior guard Jaki Rollins produced 10 of her 18 points in the second half. Freshman Jordyn Rollins finished with 12 points and sophomore Talia Pogi scored 10.

The Rollins sisters both were named to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Broncos are back in action at 6 p.m. Friday when they host Deer Creek.

MHS 43, Tulsa Kelley 32

The Lady Broncos played one of their best defensive games this season while stifling Bishop Kelley in the semifinals on Friday.

Pogi and Jordyn Rollins scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Jaki Rollins played lock-down defense.

Mustang won for the seventh time in eight games, limiting the Comets (2-9) to just two points in the first period. The Lady Broncos led 22-8 at halftime.

MHS 51, Muskogee 34

Kyra Misuraca scored a season-high 18 points, enabling Mustang to stop Muskogee in its opener last Thursday.

The Lady Broncos used a 23-point second quarter to build a 30-20 halftime lead and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way against Muskogee (1-5).

Misuraca, a 6-3 senior post, scored 10 points in the second half.