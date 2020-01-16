Broken Arrow wrestlers overwhelm Broncos

Broken Arrow, the defending state wrestling champion in Class 6A, showed last Thursday why it is top ranked in Oklahoma’s largest class.

The Tigers took down second-ranked Mustang in 10 of 14 matches, three by falls, in their 40-20 dual triumph at the Mustang High School Event Center.

Bronco coach Brian Picklo was envious of the aggressiveness Broken Arrow displayed in its decisive victory.

“The thing I get out of this is we know where we need to be,” Picklo said. “They (Broken Arrow) just showed us where the bar is set.”

And that bar is set extremely high for Mustang if it hopes to surpass Broken Arrow, which is 4-0 in duals and ranked No. 27 in InterMat’s national poll.

Mustang was runner-up to Broken Arrow in last season’s 6A state meet.

Mustang, 5-1, entered the dual ranked No. 42 in the country.

Picklo said most of his Broncos need to be meaner and more forceful when taking the mat.

“I want guys who are brawlers,” Picklo said. “We have some guys that need to learn how to fight.”

Picklo’s comments likely weren’t directed at Mustang’s four returning state champions — Tucker Owens, John Wiley, Tate Picklo and Judson Rowland, who posted the team’s victories.

Owens won a 20-7 major decision over Bryce Cockrell at 120 pounds.

Wiley saw his first action since having surgery on an infected bursa sac behind his knee in the preseason. The junior 145-pounder won a 15-3 major decision over Chris Moores.

“He, Tate and Judson add such a spark for our team,” coach Picklo said.

Junior 182-pounder Tate Picklo won his 65th straight high school match on his 17th birthday, pinning Zeno Marcheselli in 1:14.

Picklo, who was 43-0 last season, improved to 22-0. He is ranked No. 8 in InterMat’s national rankings.

Judson Rowland pinned Mitchell Banning in 56 seconds at 220 pounds.

“It’s a quote-unquote individual sport,” Rowland said, “but it’s also about attitude and a mindset. You have to fight for your teammates.”

There were other matches the Broncos could’ve won, but “the toss-up matches, we didn’t win a single match,” coach Picklo said. “We just don’t know how to fight.”

Mustang’s Shelton Chastain lost a 7-2 decision to Christian Forbes at 106; Jojo Sylvester was decisioned 3-2 by Bryce Mattioda at 170; Brannigan Reyes lost a 7-5 decision at 195 to Emmanuel Skillings, Broken Arrow’s lone returning state champ, and heavyweight Christian Rowland lost a 4-2 decision to Marlon Welty.

Broken Arrow dominated the other weights. MHS’ Gunner McBride was pinned in 1:30 by Parker Witcraft at 112; Kidd Johnson was pinned in 5:01 by Jackson Cockrell at 126; Weldon Bryan was pinned in 44 seconds by Blazik Perez at 132; Keegan Luton lost a 9-2 decision to Jared Hill at 138; Colt Fischer lost a 12-4 major decision to William Martin at 152, and Mark Boyd lost a 7-2 decision to Tye Rozell at 160.