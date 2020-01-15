Millers rebound to win in Weatherford tournament

It was not the situation coach Kevin Ritter wanted to see. However, when his No. 14 ranked Yukon boys lost a big lead and found themselves trailing at halftime Saturday, he decided to see what his team was made of.

The Millers not only came back to win the game, but took home the first place in the Weatherford Tournament.

“It was good to be in a different situation instead of just leading from the start. It’s good for our guys to battle back,” Ritter said. “We found a way.”

The tourney started on a high note for Yukon (8-2). They rolled over the Amarillo Flames 79-51. That pushed them into a semifinal matchup with No. 11 Tuttle (4A).

Led by Justus Reister, the Millers knocked off the Tigers 76-63.

The senior forward posted 34 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Reister shot 9 of 12 from the field and was 13 of 14 from the free-throw line in 30 minutes of action.

“We haven’t had anyone do anything like that in a long time around here,” Ritter said. “Cameron Martin was the last guy to score 34 points here since I’ve been here.”

Reister gave the credit to his teammates for his career night.

“I was knocking down a lot of free throws. That was a part of it,” Reister said. “My team was setting me up to score a lot. They were giving me good passes, good assists. I was getting rebounds, putting them back up.”

Brayden Dutton added 14 points for the Millers.

Yukon met up with No. 19 Guthrie (5A) in the finals Saturday night.

The Millers were in control at the start, but then the second quarter came, and everything fell apart. They were held to four points and no assists while committing six turnovers.

At one point in the third, the Millers were down 13 points. But Ritter said that is when his team began to figure things out.

Yukon went on to win 51-45.

“I said we’re halfway through the season. Let’s just go play some man and see if we can dig ourselves out of a hole,” Ritter said. “We haven’t been in that type of situation a whole lot lately. It was good to see them battle back.”

The Millers forced Guthrie into 17 turnovers and won the rebound battle 33-23.

Carson Lambakis and Colby Baker each scored 14 points to lead the Yukon charge. Lambakis also led the team in assists with six. Dutton chipped in with 9 points and three assists. Foul trouble held Reister to eight points in 18 minutes of work.

After taking on No. 18 Deer Creek on Tuesday, the Millers do not have another game until Jan. 21 when they travel to Stillwater.