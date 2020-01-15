Grapplers claim fifth at Jenks event

The Yukon High School wrestling team finished fifth over the weekend at the Larry Wilkey Invitational Tournament in Jenks.

The Millers scored 140.5 points with a first-place, second-place and two third-place

finishers among the 16 wrestlers participating in the event.

Corbin Gordon, wrestling at 220, was Yukon’s top finisher. Gordon went 5-0 in the tournament with three wins by fall and two decisions.

Gordon defeated Isaac McNack of Henryetta by fall in his opening round. He earned the pin at 1:39.

That was followed by a pin at 4:24 against Frank Morales of Moore.

In the quarterfinals, Gordon earned a pin over Tristen Dartez of Southmoore at 3:24.

In the semifinals, Gordon won 4-2 over Ryan Cochran of Claremore.

In the finals, Gordon won by decision over Caden Felts of Pryor, 2-1.

Cooper Mahaffey (21-3) finished second, bowing in the finals to Josey Jernegan, with an 11-8 decision.

Mahaffey received a bye in the opening round and then earned wins by fall, major decision and technical fall.

He defeated Carsen Reich of Jenks by fall at 2:51, followed by a major decision against Troy Bullman of Owasso, 17-4.

In the semifinals, he defeated Keamie Johnson of Claremore by technical fall.

Finishing in third-place at 195 was Conner Columbus, who won the consolation

bracket.

Columbus, 20-4, opened with a 4-3 tie-break win over Jacob Surber of Bishop Kelley.

He also defeated Gabriel Taylor of Jenks by fall at 1:37.

Columbus lost in the third round to Brayden Seago of Skiatook by decision, 2-0. Seago was 13-1 on the season.

In the consolation bracket, Columbus defeated Carson Denwalt of South-moore by major decision, 12-1; Tristan Ashford of Moore by 3-2 decision and Ethan Felts of Jenks by 4-0 decision.

Also finishing third was Lane Parks, 17-4, at 285.

Parks defeated London Rowlan of Mannford by fall in 3:00 to win the bracket.

Before that, he had received a bye, defeated Fernando Sotomayor Diaz of Jenks in the second round by fall at 1:16; Tyler Rich of Owasso by fall at 2:00, lost to Caleb Phillips of Coweta by fall at 0:16, and then won by fall against John Roberts of Jenks at 5:19.

Other placers for Yukon included Jonah Hanscom at 120, who finished fifth and Nate Haun, who finished sixth at 182.

Yukon coach Joe Schneider said he was happy with how the team performed.

“I thought we had some ups and downs. I am proud of the guys who placed and medaled,” he said.

Schneider also was happy that several of the wrestlers were able to snare bonus team points by winning by fall.

“Overall, I’m happy with the guys who medaled,” he said. “We had three seniors place and three sophomores.”

With the conference tournament coming up this weekend at Southmoore, Schneider said he is still tweaking the lineup.

And the conference tournament also allows Schneider to bring more of his team along.

“We’ve still got some work to do,” he said.