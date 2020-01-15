Board grants Bradley 5% raise

The Mustang Board of Education on Monday approved a new contract for Superintendent Charles Bradley.

The contract is retroactive to Jan. 1 and runs through June 2022.

It includes a 5% raise, bringing Bradley’s salary to $180,000.

“We are pleased with what we have seen from Mr. Bradley,” Board President Chad Schroeder said.

“He has been an integral part of pushing our already excellent schools to new heights, and we are fortunate to have him leading MPS.

“We believe that our district is moving in a positive direction, and we look forward to continuing that momentum.”

Bradley commented on the new contract.

“I believe in our teachers, staff and students and look forward to the future as we grow in enrollment and in academic strength.

“Mustang has much to be proud of, and we have a bright future ahead.”

The board appointed Bradley, who was deputy superintendent, as interim superintendent in the spring of 2018 after then-Superintendent Sean McDaniel accepted the position of superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools.

After a nationwide search, the board appointed Bradley as superintendent on Dec. 10, 2018.

Bradley has been with district for 22 years – previously as a high school science teacher, assistant high school principal, academic officer and deputy superintendent.

The district is in the midst of a building program funded by a $180 bond issue that voters approved in 2017.

Bradley initially oversaw the building program as deputy superintendent, and he continues to have responsibility for it.

Bradley developed a proposal a $47.5 million bond issue that he said is urgently needed to meet the growth of the district.

On Monday, the board authorized Bradley to draft language to put the bond issue on the ballot April 7. (See story on Page One.)

The superintendent also is directing efforts to increase student performance in response to more rigorous state testing and to improve attendance rates.

Since the beginning of school two years ago, the board has raised pay for starting teachers $8,709 – going to $41,220 from $32,511.

The funding for the teacher and staff raises included increased money that the Legislature approved in response to the 2018 teachers’ walkout.