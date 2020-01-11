Turnovers, injuries stymie lady cagers

In their first game of the new year, the Yukon girls were looking for a strong out.

Facing the seventh-ranked team in 6A was going to be a challenging way to kick off 2020.

However, it didn’t go as planned. Moore rolled to a 68-41 victory Tuesday at Yukon.

The Millers also suffered a scare when one of its top players went down hard and had to be carried off the court on a stretcher.

“It puts things in perspective,” Yukon coach Roy Wyckoff said. “Basketball is a game.”

Both Moore and Yukon started the evening like teams that hadn’t played a competitive basketball game in a few weeks.

It took almost two minutes for either team to score a point as they racked up turnovers.

Despite the Millers being without Meya Case and Katelyn Biswell in the lineup, they only trailed 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.

It was a much different story to start the second quarter. The Lions began to force the foul-plagued Millers into turnovers and transformed them into points.

The four-point lead quickly grew to 15 by the 6:11 mark.

Yukon’s offense disappeared completely.

Their only points in the first five minutes of the quarter came on a free throw as they were outscored 15-1.

But it was the Millers’ defense that took the biggest step back.

Moore was able to get 3-pointers and wide-open layups.

Moore led 41-19 at halftime.

‘The second quarter, they just kicked our butts,” Wyckoff said. “We didn’t get any ball movement. We’re stagnant, a lot of standing and watching. We couldn’t score, and I think that hurt us defensively.

“We got in foul trouble, so that hurt us. In the second quarter, Moore was good, and they kind of flexed their muscles on us.”

In the second half, the Millers suffered a major blow when senior Kristen Readel collided with an opponent and collapsed to the ground.

After laying on the court for almost 30 minutes, paramedics arrived and took her off the court on a stretcher.

According to Wyckoff, Readel had pain in her back, but was able to move.

“They took her to the hospital,” Wyckoff said after the game. “They believe it’s just precautionary. She was having some pain, obviously. They think it’s all precautionary. That’s what we’re all hoping and praying for.”

The Millers were given the option of continuing the game. The team chose to play.

“I asked them if they still wanted to play,” Wyckoff said. “Told them no one is going to think anything if you just call it right now. They said they don’t think Kristen would want us to call the game. ‘Let’s play for Kristen.’ So, that’s what they did.

“That was a super hard second half to play with what they were going through. These girls are tough, they are resilient. They have dealt with a lot of stuff. The fact they show up every day and work, I am really proud of them. I am proud to be their coach.”

Moore kept the pressure on, and Yukon was unable to slow them down. Yukon trailed 59-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

Yukon made a slight run midway through the quarter and cut the lead to 61-37. Moore brought their starters back in to settle the game down.

A’Munique Holes led Yukon with 13 points. Sydney Brown had 12.

The Millers are playing in a tournament in Anadarko this weekend. They defeated Guymon 49-44 on Thursday.

They were to play El Reno on Friday.