Millers continue to improve against Moore

Led by Colby Baker, the Yukon boys basketball team got exactly what it was looking for coming out of the holiday break.

It may not have always been pretty, but its 59-52 win over Moore Tuesday was another solid victory the team is able to put on its resume.

‘I will take a win any night,” Yukon coach Kevin Ritter said. “I will take a one-point win every time. But we have to better basketball IQ-wise. When we have a chance to make a run and keep that run going, we have to do that, and we didn’t do that tonight.”

Baker posted 20 points for the Millers. That including hitting three of his six 3-point attempts. Brayden Dutton added 14 points, while Justus Reister chipped in with nine.

The teams started the second quarter tied at 16-16. But the Millers went on a 6-0 spurt to take the lead and force Moore to take a timeout.

That didn’t stem the Yukon tide.

Led by Dutton and Baker, Yukon pushed its advantage to 34-22.

“We made some runs, made some big shots,” Ritter said. “Dutton made some huge 3s in that first quarter to give us some momentum.”

However, the Lions were able to claw back and cut the lead to 36-31 at halftime.

Even after Reister picked up his fourth foul early in the second half, the Millers tried to pull away from the Lions in the third quarter. The team extended back into double digits midway through the quarter.

“Caimin Raynor didn’t play the whole first half,” Ritter said. “Reister gets his fourth foul a minute into the third quarter and Raynor came in, and he played his butt off. He made a lot of blocked shots. He did a great job on defense, he rebounded and gave us a little bit of a post presence.

“We talk about guys being ready to play, and he was ready to play.”

But Moore kept climbing its way back into the contest.

Late in the third, Dutton drove to the basket and collided with a Moore defender. He fell to the ground and limped off the court as play continued.

Yukon was able to take a 54-47 lead into the fourth quarter.

Late in the contest, the Millers got big plays from a variety of players as they held off the Lions.

“This game is a weird game,” Ritter said. “We might play well tonight then play three awful games the rest of this week. Anytime you can start with a win, now we’re 5-2. Hopefully, pick up some more wins this weekend and make a push for the rankings. Get a favorable matchup in the playoffs.”

Yukon is scheduled to play in a tournament in Weatherford this weekend. Thursday, the Millers defeated the Amarillo Flames 74-49.

The team’s next home game is Tuesday when it hosts Deer Creek.