OBITUARY – Ellarue (Johnson) Symes – Death Notices

Ellarue (Johnson) Symes

Ellarue (Johnson) Symes, our precious mother, went to Heaven, at the age of 86 years, 11 months on Jan. 7, surrounded by her loving family.

Ellarue was born Feb. 2, 1933, to Iva Lucilla (Wade) and Samuel Christopher Johnson.

She was the middle sister of three girls.

She attended Crooked Oak School, graduating in 1953.

After graduation, she worked as an elevator operator in the First National Bank building, downtown Oklahoma City.

Ellarue met Glen Symes, the love of her life, through mutual friends.

They were married on April 10, 1954.

The young newlyweds moved to Austin, Texas, where they served their country for two years in a military hospital.

While in Texas, their sweet baby girl Regenna, their only Texas child, was born.

The family moved home to the Yukon area in 1956, where they began raising their family.

During that time, they added nine more sweet babies.

Ellarue continued working side-by-side with Glen raising children, farming and running the family business, Glen’s Backhoe and Excavation Service.

In 1967, Glen and Ellarue moved to the Symes Farm northeast of Yukon.

Through love, sweat and tears, they plowed and planted the farm, and constructed their home with devoted family and friends.

The Symes Farm, where the last seven children were born, became the traditional spot for Sunday dinners, swimming parties, horseback riding and endless loving fun.

Above all else, Ellarue was a devoted Christian and loving mother to 17 children, 8 boys and 9 girls.

She sewed for all of her girls and boys, making sure they all looked just right for every occasion.

She taught all of her children to sew, cook and love life.

Mother was active in the Yukon Schools, 4-H and FFA clubs.

She was also a devoted volunteer and chauffeur driver to any basketball, football, soccer, livestock show, band performance, beauty pageants, along with Special Olympics functions.

Mother was a master seamstress and a master at crocheting.

She won grand champion at county and state fairs.

She was named mother of the year by the city of Yukon in 1976, also as a whole they won Yukon FFA Farm Family of the Year in 1995.

Additionally, they were awarded an honorary certificate, in 1997, for graduating 15 children from Yukon High School.

As parents, they were very proud of their 17 children and 13 wonderful sons- and daughters-in-law, which they considered as children and loved each of them as if they were their own.

Ellarue was very proud of her 48 amazing grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

As a loving grandmother, she sewed clothing and crocheted blankets that related to each of their personalities or interest.

Ellarue and Glen loved to travel with their best friends, nephew, Robert and wife Pat Symes.

They also cherished the many Saturday dinner dates they spent together.

Ellarue is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Dale Symes Sr.; mother, Iva Lucilla (Wade); father, Samuel Christopher Johnson; stepmother, Maude (Wade); sister, Lorrain Day; three precious children, Gloria Darlene, Yvonne Renee, Ken Ray Symes; son in-law, Stephen Wayne Pratt; grandchildren, Leslie Kay Pratt, Derick McCauley, Mia Martinez and great-niece Bailey Morgan Smith.

Along with many adored nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Ellarue is survived by her loving children, Regenna Pratt, Glen Dale Jr. and wife Bertha; Brenda, wife of Ken Ray, Roy and wife Belinda, Phyllis and husband Michael Keen, Charlotte and husband Dawson Blacklee, Stanley and wife Debbie, Michelle and husband Darren Garrett, Calvin and wife Marbi, Melinda and husband Glen Kessler Jr., Wesley Symes, Brian and wife Cindy, Elaine and husband Mark Stollsteimer, Monica and husband Clark Leach, and Dennis Symes.

Her Sister, Velma Dean Reeves; sisters in-law Sinia (Symes), wife of Jim Miller; Linda and husband Bill Bradley, Nancy wife of Junior Symes; brother in-law, Curt Symes and Mary Symes; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and loved ones.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Covenant Community Church, Yukon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oklahoma Special Olympics or Oklahoma Down’s Syndrome Association in the name of Dennis Symes.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

