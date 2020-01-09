Lady Broncos rally to win at Westmoore

Energized by the inside-outside combination of Kyra Misuraca and Jaki Rollins, Mustang’s 14th-ranked Lady Broncos rallied past No. 19 Westmoore, 57-45, on Tuesday.

Rollins, the Lady Broncos’ 5-foot-8 sophomore point guard, scored seven of her 13 points in the third quarter to help blow open a close game before about 500 fans at Westmoore High School’s gymnasium.

Misuraca, a 6-3 senior post, then helped Mustang hang onto the lead in the fourth period by collecting eight of her 10 points and six of the eight rebounds she hauled down.

“Our in-and-out was really good,” said Mustang coach Katie Bass, whose team improved to 6-5 with its fifth triumph in six games.

“Kyra’s defensive presence and ability to block out and rebound were important, too.”

Mustang trailed 33-30 with 4:01 left in the third quarter, but the Lady Broncos went on a 13-2 run to take a 43-35 lead. Rollins capped it by draining consecutive 3-pointers in the last three minutes.

Forward Kate Niehues’ two foul shots and guard Talia Pogi’s fast-break hoop began the spree, which also included Rollins’ free throw and Pogi’s driving layup.

Misuraca scored seven straight points in the fourth quarter as Mustang took its biggest lead, 52-37, with 2:47 remaining.

“Every day coach has us doing post work, and that has been helping me,” said Misuraca, whose inside defense and rebounding were big factors.

“A lot of our practice is defense-minded with defensive drills. Toward the end of the game, we stepped it up,” she added.

Westmoore committed six of its 16 turnovers in the last quarter.

Bass said she was pleased with how the Lady Broncos’ man-to-man defensive pressure led to transition baskets in the second half. And she liked the part the offense played, too.

“Every game we’re getting better about who we are with our ball movement,” Bass said. “We shared the ball well; Jaki had five or six assists. I also told them to get to the rim and not just shoot from outside.”

Freshman guard Jordyn Rollins and Pogi helped complement MHS’ offense with 12 and nine points, respectively.

Westmoore (4-5) was sparked by forwards Torrie Simon and Tahtyana Jackson, who scored 16 and 10 points, respectively.

The Lady Broncos will try to defend their title in the Skiatook Tournament beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday against Muskogee (1-5).