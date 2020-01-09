Hodges, Scott shine in return to Westmoore

Mustang High boys basketball coach Scott Hodges and sophomore move-in guard Ethan Scott couldn’t have scripted a more perfect homecoming.

Hodges, in his first season at Mustang, coached last year at Westmoore. One of his Jaguar players was Scott, who as a freshman and was named COAC Newcomer of the Year.

Scott erupted for 28 points Tuesday, leading Mustang to an 81-62 rout of Westmoore before about 500 fans on the Jaguars’ homecourt.

“Thirteen years here, the last 10 as head coach,” Hodges said. “A lot of good memories, lot of hours in this gym. It was pretty emotional. I thanked the guys for playing so well.”

Scott drained five 3-pointers, three of them in the first half, when he scored 15 points as Mustang (6-5) bolted to a 40-27 lead at intermission.

“It was exciting coming back here,” said Scott, a 5-foot-10 sharpshooter, “but once it tipped off, it was just like any other game.

“I grew up playing with everyone here. I missed a couple bunnies (easy shots), but it felt good playing pretty well.”

Scott snapped an 11-11 tie with two free throws, a 3-ball and a driving layup that fueled an 11-2 spurt that gave Mustang a 22-13 lead 7:32 before halftime.

The Jags never got closer than five points after that and trailed by as much as 23 (81-58) in the final minute.

Hodges said Scott played well against his former teammates. Last season, he started every game for the Jaguars and averaged 18 points per game.

“He played a great game,” Hodges said of Scott. “He was aggressive off the dribble. He has gotten better creating his shot off the dribble.”

Scott was 8-of-12 from the field, including 5-of-7 behind the 3-point arc, and cashed 7-of-8 free throws.

“Most of the time when it (the shot) leaves my hand, I think it’s going in,” Scott said confidently.

Bronco guards Cade Schroeder and Jacobe Johnson provided plenty of support, scoring 20 points apiece.

Schroeder, a 6-3 senior, pulled down a team-high eight rebounds. Johnson, a 6-3 freshman, snared six boards and sank two 3-balls.

Junior guard-forward Zane Miller scored 19 points to pace Westmoore (3-8), which lost its sixth-straight game.

Mustang returns to action at 2 p.m. Thursday when it plays Guymon (2-7) in the Anadarko Tournament.