Council votes to seek grant for street project

The Mustang City Council voted Tuesday to seek a federal grant that would cover most of the city’s planned improvements to SW 89th Street between Mustang Road and State Highway 4.

The grant, if approved, would cover $3.7 million of the project costs, representing 80% of the portion of the work that is eligible for the grant.

“It makes sense for us to save money,” Assistant City Manager Justin Battles said.

The project was to be funded by an extension of the city’s one-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2016.

If the city receives the grant, the city could use the money it planned for SW 89th on other projects, which would be determined later, Battles said.

ANIMAL SHELTER

The council also delayed awarding contracts for the city’s new animal shelter by 60 days.

The delay gives staff more time to study ways to keep costs down, said Police Chief Robert Groseclose, who supervises animal control.

“We’re picking through each individual piece to save as much money as we can,” he said.

The city opened bid packets for work on various components of the project on Dec. 5.

The construction manager for the project, Miller-Tippens, is evaluating the bids and possibly could rebid some items, Battles said.

Some items could be removed from the project, he said.

The architect’s estimate for the animal shelter was $1.3 million, and the size of the building was planned for 5,560 square feet.

“We plan to keep a similar size, but it could change,” Battles said.

At a previous meeting, Battles explained that staff originally had hoped to make improvements to the existing shelter, which is too small to meet the needs of the growing city.

In working with the city’s architect, staff realized that the current building needed to be replaced and developed the new footprint, Battles said.

One reason to start from scratch is that lines to the city’s sewer plant run next to the shelter, and working around them would be difficult.

Groseclose noted that the plans will include a quarantine area so sick animals won’t contaminate others.