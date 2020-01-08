Yukon schools, SWOSU team for partnership

Beginning next fall, juniors and seniors at Yukon High School will be able to take up to 18 hours of concurrent classes through Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

The agreement, which was announced Tuesday morning, allows students to take the classes tuition free.

Employees of the district also will benefit, said Yukon Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth.

SWOSU is based in Weatherford.

“We are excited about the potential of our partnership with SWOSU,” Simeroth said. “This will bring a presence to Yukon that will help our students, our teachers and the community as a whole.”

Under the agreement, Yukon juniors and seniors can enroll in up to 18 hours of concurrent enrollment

tuition-free, providing eligible students with an opportunity to earn college credit.

The agreement falls in line with the endeavors proposed by state Chancellor of Higher Education Glen Johnson.

“Our state leaders have asked that

educational entities in the state look at innovative and cooperative relationships,” Johnson said. “This is a great example of that effort.”

While the agreement is geared toward juniors and seniors, district employees also will benefit by receiving tuition at a reduced rate for education-related undergraduate and graduate courses at the university.

That includes educational programs to encourage educators with alternative teaching certifications to become permanently certified and certified teachers to pursue furthering their education.

“We feel this partnership provides added value and improved access for everyone involved,” SWOSU President Randy Beutler said. “The university is enthusiastic about working with the Yukon community to provide this win-win opportunity for teachers and students, and we look forward to a long relationship with YPS.”

In addition, beginning in August, Yukon schools will provide classroom space for SWOSU undergraduate and graduate courses, providing easier access for local residents to pursue higher education as well.

“Collaborative partnerships like this one are key to a school community’s success” said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “Not only can students participate in higher education learning while still in high school, educators are able to gain valuable knowledge that they can pass along to their students. I’m proud of Yukon for seeking out and supporting an opportunity to give a boost to their students and staff.”