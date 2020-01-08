Victim of fatal crash involving off-duty officer is identified

Authorities have identified a man who died last week after he was hit by patrol car driven by an off-duty Oklahoma City police officer.

Officials say Terrence Eugene Kilgore, 59, died in the accident that occurred at 9:21 p.m. Thursday near Interstate 40 and Manning Road.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Sgt. John Rickertts, who is a 24-year veteran of the department, was driving home when he struck Kilgore.

Police said Kilgore had run out of gas and his vehicle was disabled on the right shoulder of the interstate in the westbound lane.

Kilgore had crossed the interstate to get gas and was returning to his vehicle when he was struck.

He died at the scene, authorities said.

Authorities also said that at least one other vehicle may have struck Kilgore.

The officer was not injured.