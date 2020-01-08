OBITUARY – Frank Larry Stegall – Death Notices

Frank Larry Stegall

Frank Larry Stegall, 81, of Mustang, passed away Jan. 1.

His funeral was Tuesday at Christ Lutheran Church in Mustang.

Interment was at Mustang Cemetery. Pastor Daniel Ross officiated.

Frank was born in Jacksonville, Texas, on May 4, 1938, to Fonzo John and Ann Smith Stegall. He was raised in the Athens, Texas, area.

He graduated from Athens High School in 1956. He attended the University of Oklahoma for one year before transferring to Baylor University, where he graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree.

He married Barbara Ann Jander on Aug. 15, 1964, in Riesel, Texas. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage together.

He was employed by Heart-O-Texas Council, Boy Scouts of America, in Waco, Texas, as a district scout executive from 1963 to 1966.

He and his wife moved to Oklahoma in 1966, where he served as a loan officer for the Small Business Administration until his retirement in 1997.

Frank served in U.S. Army Reserve for 38 years and retired at the rank of sergeant major.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Mustang, where he served as an elder for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Stegall of Mustang; a son, John Stegall of Norman; a daughter, Catharine Walker and her husband, Scott, of Perkins; and his two granddaughters, Kayla Lynn and Sarah Beth Walker of Perkins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the building fund of Christ Lutheran Church, the American Cancer Society, Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Services were under the direction of McNeil’s Funeral Home.

DEATH NOTICES

Edwin Bowles

Edwin Glen Bowles, 71, died Jan. 5. Services are pending. (McNeil’s)

Walter Carrell Jr.

Walter Leo Carrell Jr. , 73, died Jan. 4. Services were Wednesday. (McNeil’s).

Charlene Fink

Charlene W. Fink, 77, died Jan. 3. Her funeral was Tuesday. (McNeil’s)

Robert Granger Sr.

Robert Thurston Granger Sr., 80, died Jan. 6. His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Bridge Assembly of God. (McNeil’s)

John Jones

John Albert Jones, 74, died Friday. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

Lloyd Lewis

Lloyd Wayne Lewis, 86, died Jan. 7. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Connie McFadden

Connie Joan McFadden, 70, died Jan. 2. Her funeral was Monday. (Ingram)

Doris Riley

Doris Christine Riley, 71, died Jan. 5. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Carnegie Cemetery. (Ingram)

Ellarue Symes

Ellarue Symes, 86, died Jan. 7. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Covenant Community Church. (Yanda)