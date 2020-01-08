Memphis promotes Mustang native to assistant coach

Former Mustang High School and Oklahoma State University football standout David Glidden’s star just keeps rising — in coaching.

Glidden, a Parade All-American receiver at Mustang in 2010, played for OSU from 2011-2015.

The past two seasons, Glidden was an offensive quality control analyst for then-head coach Mike Norvell’s University of Memphis Tigers.

New Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield announced Tuesday that Glidden has been elevated to assistant coach and will mentor the tight ends.

“He is a tremendous teacher and a rising star in this profession,” Silverfield said. “Over the last two years here, you could watch his growth as a coach and see the respect and trust he gained from everyone in the Memphis football program. He is smart, dedicated, passionate and we are so glad he will continue to be a Tiger.”

Memphis completed the regular season 12-1 but before the Tigers’ appearance in the Cotton Bowl, Norvell was hired to be Florida State’s head coach.

That prompted a shakeup in Memphis’ coaching staff as Norvell took several of his assistants to Tallahassee to coach the Seminoles.

Among those assistants was tight ends coach Tony Tokarz, who now is senior offensive analyst for Florida State.

Glidden, 28, boasts a wealth of experience. The past two seasons, he helped develop Memphis’ wide receivers.

During Glidden’s senior season at Oklahoma State in 2015, he gathered in a team-high 57 receptions and was second in receiving yards with 866 plus three touchdowns.

He averaged 15.2 yards per catch in 13 games.

As a collegian, the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Glidden played 38 games at slot receiver for head coach Mike Gundy’s Cowboys and caught 115 passes for 1,655 yards and six TDs. He averaged 14.4 yards per reception.

In 2016, Glidden was in preseason camp with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons before being released.

Glidden earned a business degree from OSU but decided not to use it. Instead, he became a volunteer coach at Mustang High for former head coach Jeremy Dombek’s Broncos.

The following season, 2017, Glidden became a full-time assistant coach and teacher at MHS.

Norvell, who then was receivers coach at the University of Tulsa, recruited Glidden when he played at Mustang.

When he became head coach at Memphis, Norvell hired Glidden in 2018 to be a quality control coach.

Stellar prep career

During his senior season at Mustang, Glidden caught 65 passes for 17 touchdowns and 1,244 yards — a 19.1 yards per catch average.

As a Bronco junior, Glidden also was spectacular, catching 61 passes for 1,046 yards — an average of 17.1 yards per reception — and seven TDs.

His senior season at Mustang, Glidden was named a Parade All-American, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, a first-team All-Stater and a member of The Oklahoman’s All-Big City Team.

Glidden, a lifetime OSU fan, had always dreamed of playing for the Cowboys. But he had other Division I opportunities after high school.

Besides OSU, Glidden was recruited by Memphis, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tulsa, Northwestern and Texas Tech.

Glidden’s Memphis Tigers ended the season Dec. 28 by losing to Penn State, 53-39, in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The past two seasons, Memphis won West Division titles in the American Athletic Conference.