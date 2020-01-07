Yukon postal worker pleads to bribery charge

A Yukon mail carrier has pleaded guilty in federal court in Oklahoma City to accepting a bribe to assist illegal marijuana trafficking.

Justus Rex Elliott, 26, has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to accepting a bribe as a public official, reported Timothy J. Downing, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Prosecutors alleged Elliott was working as a mail carrier in Moore when he diverted packages that he knew contained marijuana and marijuana vaping pens from California to give to other individuals in exchange for money and controlled substances, Downing reported.

The amount involved in the bribe did not exceed $15,000, Downing reported.

Eliott faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 with a term of up to three years of supervised released.

He will be sentenced in about 90 days.

The case was a result of investigation by the U.S. Postal Service, the Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Moore and the Oklahoma City police departments.