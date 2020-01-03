Officer involved in fatal I-40 crash identified

An off-duty Oklahoma City police officer on his way home in a patrol car apparently struck and killed a man whose vehicle ran out of gas Thursday, a police spokesman said.

Police Sgt. John Ricketts was driving home on Interstate 40 westbound at Manning Road about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when he struck a man who was walking on the interstate.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim had run out of gas and his vehicle was disabled on the right shoulder of I-40 in the westbound lanes near S Manning Road.

The man had crossed I-40 to get gas and was returning to the vehicle when he was struck, police reported.

The officer was not injured.

At least one other vehicle may have struck the man, police reported.

The officer was treated for injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-40 were closed and traffic was detoured, authorities reported.

The interstate lanes reopened about 2:15 a.m., according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Anyone with further information about what happened can call the Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers tip line at 235-7300.