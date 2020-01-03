OBITUARY – Robert John Voss – Death Notices Jan. 4 2020

Robert John Voss, 76, passed away Jan. 1.

He was born June 16, 1943, a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Mueggenborg) Voss.

He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Taborek, on Aug. 25, 1967, at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Yukon.

Robert worked for Dayton Tire for 30 years, retiring as a supervisor. He was also engaged in farming and enjoyed it daily until his death.

A faithful member and dedicated servant of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Yukon, Robert served as a sacristan for Sunday Mass and funerals for 18 years, and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He loved his family, and was a proud grandfather.

A generous man, he was always helping others and was loved by everyone.

Robert loved life and was always ready for a new adventure.

In addition to his parents, he also is preceded in death by his brother, James Voss.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Voss; son, John Voss and wife Mary and their daughter, Jenna, of South Boston, Virginia; daughter, Jennifer Markus and husband Kevin and their children, Kaiden and Elizabeth, of Yukon; sister, Loretta Schaefer of Okarche; brother, Joe Voss and wife Cecilia of El Reno, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 850249, Yukon, OK 73085.

Viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday; from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon.

Wake and Rosary service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday. Both services will be at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Yukon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

