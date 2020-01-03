Atwoods announces Yukon location

An Enid-based farm and ranch retailer announced Friday that it plans to build a 63,000-square-foot store in Yukon.

Atwoods, which has operations in at least 63 locations across five states, said the new store will be built on a six-acre tract north of NW 10th Street on WestEnd Pointe.

Construction is expected to begin within the next six months and the store will open within two years.

“We are excited to bring Atwoods to Yukon. Although we have had our eyes on this community for many years and received many requests through the years to open a store in Yukon, until now we never found the right opportunity,” said company president Brian Atwood.

He thanked Ken McGee, Chad Arnold and city officials for working together to make the project viable.

“We look forward to serving the people and community of Yukon for many years to come,” he said.

Atwood had another obligation and was unable to attend the announcement. His statement was read by Arnold, who is director of real estate and marketing for McGee Real Estate.

Yukon Mayor Michael McEachern said he was pleased that the company has agreed to locate in Yukon.

“It is really important for the entire community for us to bring a home-based business to Yukon, especially another big-box store as we look at them. Certainly, it will be a tremendous asset to the Yukon community to provide the kinds of services they have,” he said.

The mayor said Atwoods has been on the city’s radar for some time.

“For them to take up the gauntlet and say they are going to come here is pretty important to our community and us moving forward over the next 30 years to put another anchor in our sales tax base. We appreciate the fact that they are willing to come and see us.

“I couldn’t be more proud than to be standing here today to welcome Atwoods to Yukon,” he said.

City Manager Jim Crosby said the city did offer the company incentives to locate in Yukon.

Those incentives include a 2% sales tax rebate that would last seven years.

The maximum amount of the rebates is $1.2 million.

The rebate would come from “undedicated” sales tax funds and would be based on reports provided by Atwoods to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

In addition, the city has agreed to repay the developer 50% of costs related to street and sewer improvement, and to help with the installation of waterlines to the east end of the property.

The city also agreed to waive all development-related fees on the project.

Crosby said the incentives agreement must be approved by the city council. It is expected to be on Tuesday’s council agenda.

“I don’t anticipate any issues with the city council. It’s pretty standard that a lot of companies receive when they locate or relocate into a community, especially one the size of Atwoods.

“It does make a large economic impact with what they bring into the city and what they offer. I think they are an excellent company, and that is what we try to recruit to come here,” he said.

Atwood’s was founded in 1960s.

It has operations in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.

There are Atwood stores in Kingfisher, Shawnee, Norman and Chickasha in the Oklahoma City area.

The company had been looking at a location south of Yukon at 15th Street and Czech Hall Road.

However, Crosby said the company felt the WestPointe End location is a better option with easier access to Interstate 40.

“We certainly think it is a great addition to our community,” he said.

ABOUT ATWOOD’S

The company was founded in 1960 when Wilbur and Fern Atwood moved from southwestern Minnesota to Enid to start the company.

The first store was opened to provide farm and ranch supplies at discount prices in a family friendly atmosphere, the company’s history states.

MORE COMING

Crosby said Friday’s announcement, which happened at 10 a.m. at City Hall, is the first of what he hopes will be several to come in the future.

He said a restaurant also has signed an agreement to purchase property in the same area as Atwoods, and an announcement on that business is expected in the near future.

Meanwhile, once work begins on an interchange connecting Frisco Road with Interstate 40, others are likely.

“There are a number of establishments that we are talking with and negotiating with. They really want to make sure it is going to be developed,” Crosby said.