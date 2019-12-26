Mustang High School students make toys for needy children

As they have for the past eight years, students in Mike McGarry’s woodworking class at Mustang High School built wooden toys for Good Samaritan Toys, an organization that Glenn Morgan founded almost 30 years ago.

“It has been an absolute blessing,” Morgan said.

The students supplemented the other wooden toys that Good Samaritan Toys built and distributed across Oklahoma to organizations that include Peppers Ranch in Guthrie, the Community Children’s Shelter in Ardmore and the Laura Dester Children’s Shelter in Tulsa.

It also sent toys to orphaned children in Kenya.

McGarry said his students were eager to help.

“The kids loved making them,” he said.

“I think it makes them feel good that they’re doing something positive that’s going to benefit people.”

Morgan stumbled upon the idea for the wooden cars while looking for a Christmas gift for his mother almost 30 years ago.

He noticed a booth that was selling wooden toys, and the idea took root.

“It was a magical thing for me,” he said.

“I believe the man upstairs pulled at my heart and inspired me to design my own and build them.

“We build them simple and strong to where they last a long time.

“My dream is that one of these kids will be inspired the way I was and keep this tradition going on.

“Many of the recipients have heartbreaking stories, and these toys make things just a little better for them.”

Good Samaritan Toys makes all of its toys from lumber that is easy to obtain, and the toys can be made with basic woodworking tools.

The organization is looking for volunteer woodworkers.

For more information, call 580-224-7235 or email rglennmorgan@gmail.com.