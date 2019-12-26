Broncos ride roughshod over Pioneers

STILLWATER — Mustang High’s Scott Hodges is like most basketball coaches and loves it when a plan comes together.

His Broncos struggled to a 28-26 halftime lead against Stillwater’s Pioneers last Friday night. But what transpired in the second half, Hodges said, was perfection.

Mustang (3-4) limited the Pioneers to only 15 points in the final 16 minutes, including just two points in the third period, and romped to a 59-41 victory before about 1,000 fans in the Stillwater High School Fieldhouse.

“We followed our scouting report to perfection,” he said, “and didn’t leave their shooters open in the second half.”

Ethan Scott scored 19 points, and Cade Schroeder netted 13 of his 15 points after intermission.

Stillwater (0-6) was 1 of 12 from the field and made four turnovers in the third quarter as Mustang opened a 39-28 lead.

“We knew what they wanted to do,” Scott said. “We kind of locked down the 3-point line in the second half and made them drive the ball (to the basket), which they’re not comfortable doing.”

With a double-digit lead, Mustang then spread the floor with its offense to run the clock and get higher-percentage shots.

That’s when the Broncos went with a smaller, more mobile lineup using Schroeder, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, at post against taller opponents.

“When they passed me the ball at the top of the key, it was open inside, and I was able to go to the basket,” Schroeder said. “We have more than a couple scorers on this team and were able to space the floor.”

Schroeder scored 10 fourth-quarter points on drives or by drawing fouls.

“Cade battled his butt off,” Hodges said. “He stepped up when we spread the floor and got to the rim. It’s hard for bigger guys to guard him when we go small.”

Mustang used a 10-0 spurt over 3 minutes, 20 seconds to build the lead to 49-30 with 5:08 left in the game.

Carter Holland hit a baseline 3-ball and Schroeder sank 5-of-5 free throws and got two more points on basket interference during the spree.

The Broncos’ lead grew to its largest, 57-35, on Schroeder’s fast-break basket and foul shot with 2:45 left.

Scott, a 5-10 sophomore guard and MHS’ leading scorer with 19.7 points per game, was feeling better about his performance.

Scott had been held to a season-low 11 points in the Broncos’ last game, a 65-58 loss to No. 2-ranked Southmoore on Dec. 17.

“I struggled in the game against Southmoore,” Scott said. “I had to figure that out and get my mechanics straightened out. Tonight, it felt a lot smoother coming off my fingers.”

Scott was 5-of-12 from the field, including 3-of-6 from three-point range, and converted all six of his free throws.

Mustang’s man-to-man defense forced the Pioneers into 20 turnovers.

Hodges credited Keegan Bass, Jacobe Johnson, Scott and Schroeder for their defensive efforts.

Stillwater was led by sophomore Jackson Holliday’s 13 points. He is the son of former Major League Baseball and Oklahoma State star Matt Holliday.