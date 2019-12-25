Miller cagers topple No. 14 Santa Fe

The Yukon Millers jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter Friday and never looked back as they knocked off 14-ranked Edmond Santa Fe 60-47.

The Millers moved to 4-2 as the winter break begins.

Friday’s win was led by three players in double figures, including Brayden Dutton, who finished the night with 18 points to lead all scorers.

Also scoring in double figures were Colby Baker with 12 and Shannon Henthorn with 10.

Dutton was seven-of-nine from the field, hitting three treys to lead the way for Yukon.

Overall, Yukon shot just under 50 percent from two-point range, hitting 12-of-25. The Millers also were 6-of-17 from three-point range and 8-of-12 from the charity stripe.

The Millers jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first quarter, 18-10, then widen the gap to 11 in the second period.

At halftime, Yukon was up 29-18.

Santa Fe tried to narrow the lead a bit in the second half, getting as close as six points. However, every time the Timberwolves would appear to get on a run, the Millers would find a way to get a stop.

Defensively, Yukon put pressure on Edmond. They also out-rebounded Santa Fe on both ends of the court throughout the game.

Edmond only had one player score in double figures.

Donovan Vickers scored 14 points to lead the scoring for the Timberwolves.

They shot 20-of-45 from the field and were only 1-of-18 from three-point range. They also hit only 4-of-10 free throws.

“We’ve had the same shots in the last few games and just didn’t hit them,” said coach Kevin Ritter of his team’s early success. “It was nice. When you hit shots, it is amazing what happens.”

Yukon scrimmaged the Timberwolves before the season began, and performed well. Ritter said that gave the Millers’ players a boost of confidence going into Friday’s game.

“That helped a lot,” he said.

Ritter said he likes how well his team shared the ball during Friday’s game.

“The fact we shared and looked for better shots. We got some layups. We didn’t fall in love with the three-pointer. Sometimes when we make a couple early, that is all we want to shoot.

“We did a good job defensively. They (the Millers) were more active with their hands. All five were moving together. That’s when a defense becomes good,” he said.

Edmond was playing without a key player. However, Yukon also is without two of its players until mid-January.

“It was a good game for us to go get some shots,” he said. “It is amazing what happens to the confidence and defensive intensity when you get the lead early instead of trying to battle from behind.”

The team will be off until Jan. 7. However, Ritter said it is nice to head into the holiday break with a 4-2 record.

“If we can build off this in the second semester, we have a chance to keep this going in the same direction,” he said.