Grapplers claim title at Arkansas event

The Yukon Millers racked up almost 600 points over the weekend on their way to a landslide championship at the Battle for the Bling tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Millers finished with 597 points to win the title. Second place was Bentonville with 466.5 points.

There were 28 teams in the tournament.

Yukon finished the tournament with two champions — Cooper Mahaffey (16-1) at 113 and Conner Columbus (16-4) at 195.

The Millers also picked up four second-place finishes with Wallace Tilley (7-1) at 152, Austin Billy (18-6) at 160, Corbin Gordon (10-1) at 220 and Lane Parks at 285.

“We had a lot of guys do some good things,” said Yukon wrestling coach Joe Schneider. “I am excited that our guys were wrestling so well.”

Among the athletes that Schneider highlighted were three freshmen who finished well.

Jackson Bodine finished seventh a 106, while Nick Shannon finished 14th at the same weight.

Also at 132, Bryce Goucher finished in fifth place.

“I am excited we were able to bring home the team trophy,” Schneider said.

Yukon finished the tournament with six wrestlers in the finals, but only earned two wins.

Schneider says that only shows that there is still room for improvement.

“I think our guys rose to the occasion. … We went out and hammered them. I thought we did really well. We got a lot of falls on the first day and more the second day as well,” he said.

The Millers will take the next week off for the holidays before returning to the practice mat next week.

The junior varsity team will participate in an event in Bethel on Jan. 4.

RESULTS

Mahaffey won the title at 113 going 6-0 in the tournament, plus he received two byes. He won each of his matches by fall, including the title when he defeated Ian Branch of Fayetteville in 1:45.

Columbus won at 195 with pins in six of his seven matches. He defeated Malachi Goforth of Bentonville, Arkansas, for the title with a 5-1 decision. He had advanced to the finals with six straight falls.

Tilley lost in the 152 division finals to RT Noel of Robinson in a 6-3 decision. He had advanced to the finals with five falls, a technical fall and a major decision.

At 160, Billy lost in the finals to Mikale Nelson of Cabot, Arkansas, in a 9-3 decision. He had advanced with a decision, along with four falls, a major decision and a medical default.

At 220, Gordon won six matches by fall, before losing by fall to Xavier Doolin of North Kansas City in only 36 seconds.

At 285, Parks claimed second, losing to Colton Record of Berryville, Arkansas. He lost by fall in 43 seconds. However, before that, Parks had won four matches by fall.

Yukon’s Jonah Hanscom placed third at 120 by defeating Meinshu Jang of Springdale, Arkansas, in the consolation finals with a 10-6 decision.

Finishing in fifth place was Goucher at 132. He defeated Dylan Sperduto of Berryville by fall at 3:26.

Nate Hahn finished fifth at 182 with a win over Robbie Woody of Fayetteville. Hahn won 8-1.

Bodine finished seventh at 106 with a win by fall over Chase Davis of Southlake Carroill. The fall came at 3:09.

Also finishing seventh was Brady Ramsey at 120. He defeated Cole Vaughn of Grapevine, Texas, by fall at 1:56.

Jace Marlin finished in seventh place at 170 with a forfeit.

Also participating in the tournament were Jacob Maldonado (138), who finished 12th; and Shannon (106) who finished 14th.