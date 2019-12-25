Donations help cover students’ lunch debt

Mustang Public Schools is seeing a groundswell of support to help with student lunch debt.

Four Star Fitness donated $900 for Lakehoma Elementary School, Creek Elementary School and Meadow Brook Intermediate School.

“This is a way we can give back to those who support us,” owner Kevin McBride said.

The organization Sippin Sistas paid off $600 at Mustang High School.

“We never thought it would be this strong, but it’s amazing,” member Karen Brown said. “I love my sisters.”

The group, which travels to schools around the Oklahoma City metro to pay off student lunch debt, has donated $8,500 to six schools.

“The students that come in are extremely important to us,” cafeteria manager Kimberly Walker said.

“They become like children to us, and to see one that is struggling, that’s hard.

“For someone to come in and do something that all of us wish that we could do, it means a tremendous amount.”

Stephen Myers, the pastor of The Well church (which meets every Sunday at Canyon Ridge Intermediate School), donated money to pay off charges at Canyon Ridge and two other schools.

Myers is the son of Janie and Bryan Myers, who taught in Mustang schools for many years.

Country Leisure Manufacturing donated $1,000 to four schools, and it plans to donate another $1,000 to a fifth school.

The company’s products include custom-built spas, swimming pools, chemicals, patio furniture and accessories.

Other donations included:

David and Joyce Kennedy, Mustang Valley Elementary

Eric Ball, Mustang Trails Elementary

Trinity Baptist Church, more than $2,000 at various schools

An anonymous donor, Riverwood Elementary School.

“These are just the donations that we are aware of,” Director of Communications Kirk Wilson said.

“We have had numerous patrons walk into school offices in the past two months and write a check or offer cash to support our child nutrition program.

“This time of year is fun and exciting, but it can also be stressful and sad.

“Parents want to provide a good Christmas for their kids, but may, at times, have to stop funding their lunch accounts to be able to give their kids Christmas.”