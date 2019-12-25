Despite defense, Lady Millers fall to Santa Fe

With the Christmas break right around the corner, the Yukon girls were looking to close out 2019 on Friday with a win against No. 16 Edmond Santa Fe.

However, the Lady Millers’ recent history against ranked teams is not a good one.

Despite that, Yukon played the Lady Timberwoves tough for much of the night before falling 71-57 at Yukon.

“Overall, I still feel like we’re trending in the right direction, but I was very disappointed for the girls that they didn’t get that win, because after they’ve been working hard and they’re going the right direction,” Yukon coach Roy Wyckoff said.

“We just haven’t broken through against one of those better teams yet.”

Wyckoff has said his team’s foundation will always be defense. However, in their losses, they have not played at the level the coaching staff expects for an entire game.

Edmond Santa Fe was no different.

“I didn’t feel like Friday night we did a great job of taking them out of what they want to do as much as we had been doing,” Wyckoff said. “And part of that, I think, is just attributed to Santa Fe did a good job of handling our pressure.

“We’ve just got to get better in every aspect. We’re still a really young team, and it’s still December, and so, there’s a lot of season left.”

The Lady Millers were able to stay within shouting distance of the Wolves. Much of that was due to the balanced scoring attack they produced.

Sydney Brown paced Yukon with 16 points. Kristen Readel and Meya Case added 13 points each.

“I think Meya and Kristen are both averaging 12, 13 points a game,” Wyckoff said. “And I think Sydney Brown’s probably averaging right around there. Then Jaylee Watson had eight. So, we nearly had four people in double figures on Friday night.”

When the Millers are able to knock down jump shots and get to the rim, it makes them a much tougher team to handle. For much of the night, that was what they showed.

“I thought, offensively, we were solid. I thought we got good shots. I thought we moved the ball well,” Wyckoff said. “I thought the free-throw line kind of hurt. We didn’t shoot well from the free-throw line. And Edmond Santa Fe did. I don’t feel like that’s necessarily been our Achilles heel, but on Friday night, it hurt us.”

Yukon closes out 2019 with a 4-4 record. They will be back in action Jan. 7 when they host No. 2 Moore.

“The main thing is we just got to keep getting better, keep improving,” Wyckoff said. “Hopefully, we get that breakthrough at some point in January.”