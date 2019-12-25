Canadian Co. deputies praised for heroic actions

The actions of a pair of Canadian County sheriff’s deputies is being credited with saving the lives of an area woman and her daughter.

Maj. Ross Reuter said the two deputies, Sgt. Austin Albrecht and deputy Tony Dorman, found Kamara Gatz and her 14-year-old daughter, Kadence, unconscious in a basement on Nov. 30.

The two had been overcome by chemical fumes, Reuter said.

The two deputies responded to a house that Kamara, who is a real estate agent, had been preparing for sale after Kamara’s mother couldn’t contact her.

When the deputies arrived, they were able to enter the home through a rear door and quickly detected a strong chemical odor.

The two deputies, Reuter said, found the mother and daughter lying on the floor in the basement.

Reuter said the deputies attempted to go down the stairs, but were overcome by fumes themselves.

“The further they went into the house, the stronger the odor became,” he said.

After making several attempts to go down the stairs, the deputies finally were able to pull Kadence to safety.

They then returned to get Kamara.

Both mother and daughter were taken outside where medical personnel from Pafford EMS and an officer from the El Reno police department were arriving.

The El Reno officer, Steven Kennedy, did a search of the home to make sure there were no other victims, Reuter said.

The Gatzes were taken to Oklahoma City-area hospitals where they were treated.

Both have since been released.

The two deputies also were treated with oxygen at the scene.

Reuter said the Gatzes had been trying to seal a basement, but did not have proper ventilation, which allowed them to be overcome by the chemicals.

“It was a bad deal,” Reuter said.

The major said he is proud of the work his deputies did.

“This is the other part of the job,” Reuter said.

Gatz, in a social media post, thanked the deputies for their efforts.

“The only reason Kadence and I are here today is because of God and everyone’s prayers. Thank you will never be enough,” she wrote.