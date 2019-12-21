Driver charged in fatal crash

A truck driver who authorities say was responsible for a crash that left a Yukon businessman dead in November has been charged in Canadian County District Court.

The district attorney’s office filed a misdemeanor negligent homicide charge on Tuesday against Donald Garrett Biffle.

The charge carries up to a year in the county jail if Biffle is convicted.

Biffle, 26, is accused of failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Highway 66 and Banner Road.

Local businessman Ray Davis, 73, was a riding a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle that collided with Biffle’s 1996 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Davis died at the scene of the accident.

Court records show that Biffle appeared in Canadian County District Court on Tuesday for an initial appearance.

During the hearing, he waived the reading of the charge. Bail was set at $2,000, although he is being held on warrants from other counties.

His next hearing date is set for Jan. 10 at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Davis’ family filed a civil lawsuit Monday, accusing Biffle of wrongful death.

The lawsuit was filed by Deborah J. Davis, who is Davis’ widow.

It names Biffle as well as his employer, Eminger Trucking LLC, in the lawsuit.

Another defendant, listed as ABC Corporate Entity, is named in the lawsuit.

That company, whose owners are not yet known, are the possible owners of the cattle trailer that Biffle was pulling.

The lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 in actual damages as well as more than $1 million in punitive damages.

The lawsuit claims that not only did Biffle run the stop sign, causing the accident, he also failed to provide medical assistance to Davis after the accident or call 911.

Eminger, the lawsuit claims, negligently entrusted a vehicle to Biffle for operation and use.

The lawsuit states that Biffle was not qualified to operate the truck and Eminger should have been aware that Biffle was not qualified.

A hearing date on the lawsuit has not been set.