Commissioners OK Banner Road signal resolution

The Canadian County Commissioners passed a resolution Monday agreeing to work with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in placing a traffic signal at State Highway 66 and Banner Road.

The traffic signal is meant to improve safety at the intersection, which claimed the life of Yukon businessman Ray Davis on Nov. 24.

This is third resolution on the traffic signal the commission has approved in the past year and a half, noted Marc Hader, the commissioner whose district includes the intersection.

“This is our third and final attempt,” Hader said.

He noted that he recently saw his predecessor, Phil Carson, who noted that, over the years, the commissioners tried unsuccessfully to improve safety of the intersection, which has been the site of numerous accidents.

One accident in 1994 seriously injured then-District Judge Edward Cunningham.

Like Davis, Cunning-ham was riding a motorcycle.

A semi-truck pulled onto SH-66 in front of Davis, and a pickup pulled into Cunningham’s path.

The driver of the semi that hit Davis, Donald Biffle, 26, was charged Tuesday with negligent homicide.

Biffle bears the responsibility for Davis’ death, Hader noted.

“If he hadn’t violated the stop sign on Banner Road, Ray Davis would be enjoying the holidays with his family,” Hader said.

The commissioner noted that his efforts on improving the intersection included working with his wife, State Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, in scheduling a hearing, known as an interim study, before the House Transportation Committee on Nov. 6.

During the interim study, Hader used the Banner Road intersection as an example of the need for increase traffic control. Other officials described needs in their communities.

Under the agreement, Canadian County will pay 30% of the cost of the traffic signal, which is more than the required 20%.

Traffic signals in such locations typically cost between $250,000 to $300,000, state officials said.

Before the signal is installed, the county and the state are creating a four-way stop at the intersection, with increased signage and rumble strips on SH-66.

The action doesn’t satisfy Candy Schwarz, the daughter of Davis.

“Something should have been done years ago,” said Schwarz, who has been campaigning in the media and on social media for improving the intersection’s safety.