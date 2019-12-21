500 swimmers take part in Yukon event

The Yukon swim team competed in its final event of 2019 when it hosted the Yukon Invitational last weekend. More than 500 kids from 28 schools were on hand Dec. 14 at the Mitch Park YMCA in Edmond.

Both the Yukon girls and boys had solid performances on the day.

While the Lady Millers earned 10th place with 69 points, the boys landed in sixth place with 133.5 points.

“I was pleased with how both the boys and girls performed,” Yukon coach Bruce Clifton said. “Overall, the boys came in sixth and the girls in 10th, which is a good showing for us.”

Shawnee won both the boys and girls team titles by rather large margins.

Clifton didn’t have any expectations going into the meet. Knowing it was full of tough competition, he was looking to see how his squads would compete.

“I wasn’t sure where they would place going into it or how they would do,” Clifton said. “There are some state championship caliber teams that attend this meet. I knew they had been working hard at practice, so I was confident in them doing their best, and that’s what they ended up doing.”

While none of the Lady Millers walked away with individual titles, they had a few top 10 placings.

That includes the girls 400-freestyle relay.

The crew of Johnana Aguilera, Abigail Palmer, Victoria Hiatt and Jordan Raley swam a 4:38.21 to take sixth in the event.

The Lady Millers also placed 10th in the 200-relay with a 2:21.25.

On the boy’s side, Isaiah Auld took top honors in the 100-backstroke. His time of 55.43 was three seconds better than his seed time and more than a full second faster than the second-place finish.

“Isaiah Auld has already broken seven school records this year,” Clifton said.

Logan McIntyre tied for fifth place in the 100-backstroke, while sophomore Ayden Howard was eighth in the 500-freestyle after swimming a 5:45.41.

The Yukon boys earned a sixth-place finish in the 200-free relay behind Farris Abdelaziz, Jared Williams, Phillip Monsey and Auld.

Their time of 1:42.99 was only seven seconds behind first-place Shawnee.

“The boys’ relays had a really good day and overall a number of the boys and girls did well,” Clifton said. “A meet this big does give them a taste of regionals. Hopefully, this meet will get them focused on the rest of the season, knowing what they need to accomplish to get where they want to be.”

Yukon will not be back in competition until Jan. 4 when they head to the Deer Creek Invitational.

Clifton likes how his squad is looking heading into the Christmas break.

“I’m pleased with the first half of the season. I think they are progressing overall and getting better,” Clifton said. “They know there is so much more they can do to improve, and they have the desire and work ethic to do that, so I’m excited to see where we can get to in January.”