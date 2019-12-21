True Sky spreads holiday cheer

True Sky Credit Union surprised shoppers at the Yukon Homeland Wednesday by paying for their groceries from 1 to 2 p.m.

True Sky helped 56 families, who received $4,000 of merchandise for free at the store, 2400 Cornwell Drive.

Among the shoppers was Sherry Nowack, whose father, Jesse “Jay” Jones, died Sunday.

Nowack was preparing to serve guests she expected after her father’s funeral, which was Thursday.

“God moves in mysterious ways,” Nowack said. “I’m so grateful.”

True Sky Marketing Officer Billie Smith said many people posted on social media about their gratitude for the assistance.

“This is the first time we’re done something like this,” Smith said.

“It was an amazing experience.”

True Sky has a branch at 1301 S. Ranchwood Blvd., and nine others in the Oklahoma City metro.