SWC players receive all-district, conference honors

Despite bowing out of the state playoffs earlier than expected, honors have rolled in for the Southwest Covenant Patriots.

The Patriots finished the season with a 9-1 record, falling to Timberlake in the Class C playoffs in what may have been the most difficult season any of the players had faced.

Peter Webb, who died after being injured in the second game of the season, was named the Player of the Year.

Webb was a sophomore, who suffered a head injury while making a tackle late in a game against Strother.

He died two days later.

Meanwhile, Peter Webb’s brother, Ben, was selected as the offensive player of the year.

Ben Webb, the team’s quarterback, led the Patriots offense for the past two years. However, he suffered a major knee injury in the first-round playoff game against Webbers Falls and did not play against Timberlake.

The offensive lineman of the year was Andrew Hickman.

Meanwhile, Ben Webb, Hickman, and receiver Will Haas were selected to the OEMFCA All-Star team.

Alternates for the all-star team include Draake Rought as a running back or defensive back, and Bryce Koelseh as a lineman.

Named to the first-team all-district offensive squad were running back Tyler Kelley, Haas and guard Grayson Reuter.

The all-district defensive squad included Cox and Blake Riddel at linebacker.

Named to the second-team offense were Tucker Holloway at running back, Cole Gatlin at receiver and Koelsh at guard.

Second-team defense included Andrew Arnold at guard.