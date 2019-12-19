Sales tax sees local fluctuations

By ROBERT MEDLEY

For The Mustang News

Sales tax reports for Mustang and Yukon are positive for the most recent reporting period from the Oklahoma Tax Commission, but the dollars were down in El Reno.

The December sales tax report is for the second half of October with an estimate of the first 15 days of November, the tax commission reports.

In Mustang, 2019 sales tax receipts came in at $955,393 compared to $889,906 in 2018, for an increase of $65,487, the commission reports.

Yukon saw an increase of $89,418 for the period with this year’s number of $1,965,053 received compared to $1,875,635.

But El Reno saw a downturn in sales tax with a total $834,706, an amount of $139,346 less than 2018 when sales tax receipts were $974, 052,

“It’s a big drop,” Mayor Matt White said. “But last year, we had the same amount of drop during the same month.”

He said the downturn is related to oil-field production and the economy. One major oil producer, Halliburton, closed in El Reno this month.

He said the city budgeted conservatively to be prepared for a shortfall.

“With Halliburton shutting down, we expect there will be more of a drop. But we have been preparing for this and we have been conservative. We know that the oil-field comes and goes in Oklahoma, but we have other businesses coming in,” White said. “We’re monitoring it right now.”

Union City showed the biggest percentage increase in the county for the period, with a 2019 report of $100,871 compared to $67,737 in 2018, an increase of $33,134.

Other reports show growth in sales tax for parts of Okarche and Geary that lie within Canadian County but a decrease for parts of Oklahoma City.

Geary sales tax showed $57,275 for 2019 compared to $20,678 in 2018, a gain of $36,597.

Okarche had a positive report of $$54,604 in 2019 compared to $36,795 in 2018, a gain of $17,809.