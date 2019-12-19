Mustang battles No. 2 Sabercats to win

Mustang’s Broncos had No. 2-ranked Southmoore on the ropes but the experienced SaberCats rallied in last four minutes for a 65-58 victory Tuesday night.

Guard Carter Holland drove the lane to give Mustang a 58-56 lead with 3:21 left, but the Broncos committed three turnovers and failed to hit a shot the rest of the way before about 400 fans at the Mustang High School Event Center.

Sam Godwin, a 6-foot-9 senior center, put the SaberCats (3-0) on his shoulders and carried them with a 32-point, 12-rebound performance that featured a handful of slam dunks and three blocked shots.

“He’s probably the best big guy in the state,” Mustang coach Scott Hodges said of Godwin, who is a signee at Division I Wofford of the Southern Conference.

Godwin and senior guard Jordan Thompson led Southmoore to a 20-9 record and the Class 6A state semifinals last season.

Thompson chipped in 15 points and several timely steals as the SaberCats’ defensive pressure stifled Mustang (2-4) during crunch time.

A turnover and Thompson’s layup tied the game at 58-58 with 2:25 left.

Southmoore’s press forced an errant Mustang pass six seconds later.

After coach Tim Stogsdill called timeout, the SaberCats pounded the ball inside to Godwin, who was fouled and cashed two free throws for a 60-58 lead with 1:44 left.

Another Mustang turnover led to J’Lynn Counters’ layup with 1:04 remaining for a 62-58 deficit. His free throw and two more charities by Godwin in the last 27 seconds closed out the scoring.

“We got a little too sped up at the end of the game,” Hodges said. “That was an inexperienced team versus an experienced one.

“We were right there with two minutes to go. We have to learn how to finish. But I was proud of how the guys competed.”

Freshman guard Jacobe Johnson paced the Broncos with 25 points and nine rebounds, including six 3-balls. But he was held to two points in the last quarter.

Johnson had 14 points in the first half; Mustang trailed 38-35 at intermission.

Mustang opened its biggest lead, 48-43, with 1:48 left in the third quarter after Johnson drained a 25-foot 3-ball from the top of the key.

The Broncos still led 55-51 after Ethan Scott sank a 15-foot jumper with 6:11 remaining in the game.

But Mustang made six turnovers the rest of the way and only one field goal.

“We didn’t really trust each other with the ball,” Hodges said. “We’re a pretty good team when we trust each other.”

Scott added 11 points for the Broncos, who were outscored by 10 points at the foul line but connected on 11 3-balls.

Mustang will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Stillwater.

MHS wins two, places

third at Woodward

The Broncos beat the host Boomers 92-58 last Saturday to place third in the Woodward Tournament.

Sophomore guard Scott scored 25 points for MHS, which led 44-30 at halftime. Freshmen guards Keegan Bass and Johnson added 15 and 12 points, respectively, and senior forward Cade Schroeder also netted 12.

Scott tallied 19 points, Johnson 15 and Schroeder 11 in Mustang’s 57-51 semifinal loss to eventual tournament champion OKC Storm on Friday.

Scott, who was named to the all-tournament team, erupted for 34 points and Schroeder had 17 as Mustang outgunned Enid, 79-65, in its opener Thursday.

Scott drained six 3-balls for MHS, which knocked down 12 treys in the quarterfinal game. He also sank 12 of 12 free throws as the Broncos gave Hodges his first victory at Mustang.