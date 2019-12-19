Lady Broncos rout struggling Southmoore

Mustang’s girls basketball team pitched a shutout in the second quarter, holding Southmoore scoreless as it snapped a three-game losing streak while coasting to a 74-17 victory Tuesday night.

Playing suffocating man-to-man defense, the Lady Broncos forced Southmoore into two more turnovers (19) than points scored before about 400 fans at the Mustang High School Event Center.

Southmoore (0-6) made 15 turnovers in the first half, as Mustang (2-4) took a 34-6 halftime lead. The hapless Lady SaberCats had seven turnovers when they failed to score in the second quarter.

From their last basket in the first quarter at 1:53, which trimmed Mustang’s lead to 12-6, until its next points at 5:11 of the third period, Southmoore went scoreless nearly 13 minutes. The Lady Broncos produced 36 consecutive points during that span, padding the bulge to 48-8.

“We were trying to focus on rebounding, communicating and more pressure man defense,” coach Katie Bass said. “Jaki Rollins played almost perfect defense.”

Four Lady Broncos had seven or more rebounds — senior forward Aliyah Pinon pulled down nine, junior forward Kate Niehues eight and senior posts Kyra Misuraca and Jaycee Freshour seven apiece — as MHS pushed the Lady SaberCats away from the basket.

“I was proud of our rebounding, especially Aliyah,” Bass noted.

Offensively, Mustang generated a season-high for points while matching a

season-best nine 3-pointers made.

Jordyn Rollins and Talia Pogi each had three treys while scoring 15 and 11 points, respectively. Jaki Rollins also scored 11, Pinon and Lunden Foreman had eight apiece, and Misuraca and Freshour each netted seven points.

Mustang’s largest lead, 74-15, came with 42 seconds left in the game on Niehues’ basket.

The Lady Broncos return to action at 6 p.m. Friday when they visit Stillwater.