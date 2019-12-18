YHS grapplers compete in Tournament of Champions

The Yukon Millers finished 11th over the weekend against some of the top wrestling programs in Oklahoma at Perry’s annual Tournament of Champions.

The two-day event brought together some of the state’s best wrestlers.

Yukon scored 81.5 points.

Choctaw won the tournament, scoring 236 points, followed by Stillwater, Edmond Memorial, Chanute and Arkansas City, Kansas.

Heavy weight Lane Parks had the best results for Yukon with a second-place finish.

He lost in the championship round to Marquonne Journey of Choctaw by fall in 5:23.

He had advanced to the championship round by defeating Maximus Shannon of Arkansas City by fall at the 5:29 mark, followed by a fall over Luke McEndoo of Stillwaer at 3:17 and Steven Culberson of Duncan at 3:21.

Cooper Mahaffrey finished third at 113 for the Millers with wins over Cade Carter of Harrah by technical fall, by fall over Ayden Thompson of Duncat at 1:03, but lost by a fall to Cruz Aguilar of Edmond Memorial.

He won the consolation semifinal by decision over Brendon Wisely of Charles Page 5-3, and then took the third-place match against Kolton Misener of Chanute with an 8-2 decision.

Carter Columbus finished fifth for Yukon at 195. He lost his opening match to Cory Monroe of Choctaw in a 5-2 decision, but then went on a three-match run.

He defeated Eli Wilson of Stillwater 6-4, Jacob Wood of Pryor 3-1, Scott Ghavami of Owasso by fall at 3:52. He lost a second time to Monroe by fall at 2:56, but then turned around and won in an ultimate tie-breaker over Chase Parham of Prosper 4-2.

Austin Billy finished in sixth place at 160. After receiving a bye in the first round, he lost to Chandler Holman of Choctaw by a 13-6 decision; received a second bye in round 2, then defeated Cooper Osborn of Vinita by fall at 2:57.

In round 4, he won via a 6-4 decision over Ethan Chavez of Pryor 6-4, then won by fall over Gatlin Wilson of Stillwater at the 4:13 mark. He lost to Parker Winder in the consolation semifinals. The Chanute wrestler won by major decision, 10-0.

In the fifth-place match, Billy lost to Eli Cordy of Edmond Memorial via an 11-7 decision.

Yukon was scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Putnam City North They are scheduled to participate in a tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday.

Yukon’s next home match is Jan. 16.