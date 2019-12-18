Santa’s Toy Shoppe serves 400 families

The gift distribution for Santa’s Toy Shoppe went smoothly Saturday, despite serving nearly 400 families – a big jump from the 300 families last year.

The operation is a well-oiled machine after 20 years of existence, said Jim Poe, who heads the organization.

One reason for the orderly distribution is that parents are assigned times throughout the day to select gifts for their children.

Another thing that helps is that each set of parents is accompanied by an escort.

“It helps control the selection,” Poe said.

The Yukon storefront that serves as the Toy Shoppe was well-

organized, spread with groups of tables for various types of gifts – balls, Legos, boys 3-5, outdoor, dolls, coloring books, Barbies and so on.

After the parents made their selections, members of the Yukon High School football team carried the bagfuls of gifts to the parents’ cars.

Sarah Harris has been a volunteer since 2003 and now is a board member.

“I love seeing all the people,” she said. “It’s all about the kids.”

Poe thanked Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Bad Brad’s and McAlister’s Deli for providing lunch for the volunteers.

Santa’s Toy Shoppe is the largest program of its kind serving Canadian County exclusively, Poe said.

The Yukon Fire Department, the Mustang Fire Department and some banks, hair salons and other locations served as donation points.

Donations for next year are being accepted.

Send cash donations to Santa’s Toy Shoppe, P.O. Box 850011, Yukon OK 73085. Donations are tax deductible.