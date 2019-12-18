Patriots claim second at Minco event

After making it deep into the Class C football playoffs, the Southwest Covenant Patriots basketball team finally got an opportunity to hit the hardwood over the weekend.

The Patriots finished second in a tournament at Minco.

Southwest Covenant opened the tournament with a 53-39 win against Rush Springs, then topped Watonga 73-72.

They fell to host Minco in the championship game.

“It was back-and-forth the whole game,” said coach Kevin Cobb, who is entering his ninth year at the helm for the Patriots.

“We looked really good,” he said.

Cobb said his team is among the top squads in Class A, while Minco is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.

“We took them to the wire,” he said.

Cobb said it was a five-point game with less than a minute to go. However, the Patriots were forced to foul in hopes of narrowing the gap.

Minco hit its free-throws to extend the lead and gain the eventual win.

“We’re really good. It is a fun team to watch,” he said. “This is the best starting five we’ve had in my nine years here.”

Senior Will Haas led the way for the Patriots, scoring 23 points, including eight in the fourth quarter against Minco.

Kirk Cole added 13 points, including five of nine from the charity stripe.

However, it wasn’t enough to offset the shooting performance of Cooper Shirley, who netted 24 points for the Bulldogs.

Two other players, Dylan Warden and Nick Burchfield, scored in double digits as part of the 70-61 win for Minco.

Minco jumped out to an early five-point lead, 14-9, in the first quarter. They added 13 more points by halftime to take a 32-31 lead into the locker room.

Minco scored 19 points in each the third and fourth quarters to pull away late. The Bulldogs went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe down the stretch.

For the Patriots, Haas hit six three-pointers to lead Southwest Covenant.

In all, the Patriots hit nine three-pointers.

The Patriots opened the tournament with a 59-39 win against Rush Springs, led by Cole, who scored a game-high 19 points for Southwest Covenant.

Cole was the only Patriots’ player to finish in double figures.

Southwest Covenant scored 19 points in the first quarter, followed by 12, 13 and 13.

Southwest Covenant had its hands full in the second round, barely escaping Watonga.

Haas finished the night with 24 points for SWC, including hitting four treys. He also was four-of-seven from the stripe.

Three other SWC players finished in double figures. They included Cole with 14, Cole Gaither wth 15 points and Anthony Cox with 14 points.

SWC moves back onto the court Thursday, when the team travels to Little Axe for the final games before the holiday break.

Over the break, Cobb said, SWC players will get in some extra practice and will play a couple of scrimmages.