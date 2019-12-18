Millerettes net third in Tahlequah tourney

The start of the Yukon girls basketball season has been an up and down ride. After winning its first two games, the team dropped the next two.

So it should not have been a surprise that coach Roy Wyckoff was looking forward to getting his Lady Millers back on the road for a three-day tournament in Tahlequah.

“It is always good to be away and spend time as a team without any distractions,” Wyckoff said.

That theory proved to be right as Yukon went 2-1 over three days to place third in the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational at the Tahlequah Multi-purpose Activity Center.

Yukon earned double-digit wins over Collinsville (51-33) and McAlester (62-47) while dropping a 13-point loss to 3A’s top team Sequoyah (43-30).

“I think we got better,” Wyckoff said. “I felt like we had a great second half against McAlester and a great third quarter against Collinsville. We are seeing glimpses of how we want to play. We just need to be more consistent.”

Against Collinsville and McAlester, Wyckoff credits his team’s defensive intensity for being able to create havoc and roll past their opponents.

“Our defensive pressure was the key to both wins,” Wyckoff said. “We made it difficult for them to run their offense and created offense off of our defense.

“When we play with great effort and togetherness, we are pretty tough,” Wyckoff said. “If we lose either of those two things, we struggle.”

No. 6 Booker T. Washington beat Sequoyah 53-48 to win the tournament title.

The Lady Millers close out 2019 with a home game against No. 11 Edmond Santa Fe on Friday.