Fire damages Mustang home

Fire crews prepare to enter a home near Mustang that was heavily damaged Tuesday. Officials were still working to determine what caused the fire Tuesday afternoon. Officials were unable to give an immediate estimate of damage. Photo / Chris Eversole

A fire heavily damaged a home at 627 N. Edgewood Terrace in Mustang Tuesday morning.
The call came in at 11:19 a.m., said Deputy Police Chief Mike Wallace.
Resident Lindsey Hames, who was standing across the street as firefighters finishing extinguishing flames, said that she was in the home with her 10-month-old son, Ember, and her step-ther, Richard McCraw, when McCraw discovered the fire in the garage.
McCraw tried to fight the fire, but it was more than he could handle, Hames said.
McCraw was transported to a medical facility for observation, Wallace said.
Hames and her son escaped without injury.
Resident Cody Fennel, a young man who lives with his family north of the burnt home, said that he saw flames and that firefighters arrives arrived within six or seven minutes after that.

