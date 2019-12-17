Fire damages Mustang home

A fire heavily damaged a home at 627 N. Edgewood Terrace in Mustang Tuesday morning.

The call came in at 11:19 a.m., said Deputy Police Chief Mike Wallace.

Resident Lindsey Hames, who was standing across the street as firefighters finishing extinguishing flames, said that she was in the home with her 10-month-old son, Ember, and her step-ther, Richard McCraw, when McCraw discovered the fire in the garage.

McCraw tried to fight the fire, but it was more than he could handle, Hames said.

McCraw was transported to a medical facility for observation, Wallace said.

Hames and her son escaped without injury.

Resident Cody Fennel, a young man who lives with his family north of the burnt home, said that he saw flames and that firefighters arrives arrived within six or seven minutes after that.