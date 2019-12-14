Yukon Sharing’s annual food basket drive nears completion

Thursday, volunteers crowded into the back room of Yukon Sharing to pack holiday meals for those in need.

Rows of brown paper bags lined the floor, slowly filling with food items like canned vegetables, boxes of stuffing and easy-to-make desserts.

Meat and any other perishable items will be added separately on Saturday, when recipients come to the organization, located at 4 N. Sixth St., to pick up their holiday food baskets.

Executive Director Missy King said the nonprofit organization will distribute 200 holiday meals on Saturday – just about double what it provided in 2018.

“It was a little over 100 (meals) last year,” King said as she helped ferry newly emptied cardboard flats out of the volunteers’ work space.

Despite that drastic increase in requests for help, King said that the community has stepped up, providing both food and funds to help pay for things like meat.

Thanks to that generosity, everyone who submitted an application this year, she said, will receive food.

“Any time the doors have been open, there’s been someone here wanting to donate food,” she said.

King, who is in her first year as executive director, said Yukon Sharing provides food, clothing and household goods to low-income individuals and families in the Yukon school district.

Each year, the organization assembles baskets that include everything a family needs for a holiday meal – an uncooked meat, canned vegetables, potatoes and a dessert.

“Everybody needs to be able to enjoy the holidays,” King said. “When you’re concerned about day-to-day stuff, sometimes the holidays have to be put off to the side. We want everyone to be able to enjoy a good meal.”

Recently, an increase in people requesting help from Yukon Sharing prompted the organization to expand its hours.

Yukon Sharing is now open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

“There are more and more people coming in,” King said. “I hope that as more people know we’re here, what we’re doing, what we have and what’s available that we’ll be able to help more people in our area.”

For more information, contact Yukon Sharing Ministry at 354-9456 or email yukonsharing@gmail.com.