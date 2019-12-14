Yukon cagers stumble against No. 3 Edmond Memorial

The last thing coach Kevin Ritter said he wanted to see from his Yukon squad before they took on No. 3 Edmond Memorial was to just compete.

He knew how good the Bulldogs were and just what they could do before they took the court. But he wanted to see how much his team would battle.

At the end of the night, Ritter didn’t like what he saw as the Millers were beaten 79-45 at home.

“No, did not see them compete. Not at all,” Ritter said. “We put our heads between our legs right when they came out and challenged us.”

The Bulldogs wasted very little time in jumping all over the Millers. The scoreboard read 10-0 before Ritter called his first timeout to settle his squad down.

While the timeout helped Yukon’s offensive output, it didn’t help defensively.

Edmond led 25-9 to close out the first

quarter.

Edmond continued to hit almost everything they threw at the rim in the second quarter. Whether drives to the basket or long 3-pointers, they were aggressive and confident with their shots.

But even when the Bulldogs missed, it was their all-out hustle to each loose ball and rebound that the Millers didn’t seem to have a response for.

Carson Lambakis tried to match the Bulldogs feverish pace. He led a charge that closed the gap to 17 points late in the second quarter.

However, Edmond responded with a late run to take a 38-17 halftime advantage. The score was never competitive after that.

“You play a good team that does the little things and you don’t do the little things, that’s what happens,” Ritter said.

“They share the ball, they screen, they execute. They made shots. Unless you do the same thing, good teams like Memorial will take advantage of it.”

The pressure the Bulldogs unleashed on the Millers throughout the game was something the home team couldn’t seem to get a handle on.

“We did not handle it very well,” Ritter said. “That’s all I’m going to say. Not very well. We are going to address it this week.”

No player from Yukon scored in double figures. The leading scorer posted 8 points on the night.

Sean Pedulla led the Bulldogs with 20 points. JV Seat added 18.

Yukon doesn’t play again until Dec. 20, when they play No. 14 Edmond Santa Fe.

While Ritter will want to wipe the loss to the Bulldogs away quickly, he knows his squad has to learn from it first.

“We have to move on. It’s a long season,” Ritter said. “But at the same time, there’s a lot to learn. I think we need to sit down, take a look at this on the video, and see what we mean. I don’t think they completely, truly see it until we show it to them.”