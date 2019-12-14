Millerettes battle but fall short against Memorial

When playing one of the top teams in the state, Yukon coach Roy Wyckoff knows in order to come out on top, his team has to bring it at both ends of the court.

However, when the Lady Millers faced No. 13 Edmond Memorial, that was not always the case.

The Lady Bulldogs pulled out a 65-50 victory at Yukon High School to drop Yukon to 2-2 on the season.

“I thought we looked like a different team from last week,” Wyckoff said. “But we have to play offense and defense. I feel like we gave up too many easy shots, layups and open threes.

Yukon came out of the gates on fire. The Lady Millers attacked the Lady Bulldogs on both ends of the court in the first quarter.

The Millers full-court press gave Edmond issues bringing the ball up the court, and they were able to turn turnovers into points as Yukon held a 17-16 lead after the first quarter.

Edmond made a run to take a seven-point lead in the second quarter. However, the Millers stormed back and closed to 34-30 heading into halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs began to pull away early in the third quarter.

This time it was the Millers who were turning the ball over.

Edmond took advantage of the mistakes.

The Lady Bulldogs relied on Katelyn Levings to be their playmaker. The 6-foot-3 senior post was a handful for Yukon as she was able to score and set up her teammates for buckets.

But Haylee Watson, Nariyah Parks and A’Munique Holmes turned up the defense, which seemed to frustrate Edmond.

This slowed their charge and allowed Yukon to creep back into the game at 40-36.

However, the Lady Bulldogs outscored the Millers 8-3 to close out the quarter and take a nine-point advantage into the fourth quarter.

Holmes scored Yukon’s first six points of the quarter to get the Millers to within 50-45.

However, that would be as close as Yukon would get. Edmond kept feeding the ball to Levings, and she continued to make plays. But more importantly, she was able to get to the free-throw line, where she scored 12 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to put the Millers away.

“I thought she did a pretty good job of beating us and making nice plays,” Wyckoff said. “We finally stood up and took a charge late in the game. I would have liked to have seen that earlier. Maybe get her a couple of charges early. But I thought she was pretty good tonight.”

Yukon got open shots, especially from 3-point range. But they were unable to knock them down.

Holmes paced the Lady Millers with 16 points. Sydney Brown added eight points.

“I thought our offense was pretty good. I thought we moved the ball pretty good. I thought we hit some shots, especially early that we needed to hit. But I thought we took good shots the whole game.

“Overall, I am really disappointed we lost. But I feel like there were a lot of things to build on from a really young team.”

Yukon traveled to Tahlequah on Thursday for a tournament.

The Lady Millers defeated Collinsville 51-34 in the opening game, and were to face Sequoyah-Tahlequah, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A, on Friday.

The team returns home on Dec. 20, when it will face Edmond Santa Fe. It is the final game before the holiday break.