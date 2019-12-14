Contract awarded on SH-4 bridge project

Construction on a long-awaited project to improved State Highway 4 is expected to begin in late February or early March, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.

The project, which will involve the construction of a new super two-lane bridge, is expected to take about a year to complete.

It is the first of three projects planned over the next few years to improve the heavily traveled roadway.

Lisa Salim, a spokesperson for ODOT, said the bridge project was awarded earlier this month to Manhattan Road and Bridge of Tulsa.

The company was one of four bidding on the project.

Manhattan’s bid was $13.1 million and was more than $2.3 million under the engineer’s estimate, Salim said.

Normally, it takes about 60 days after the contract is awarded before the project begins, Salim said.

Yukon City Manager Jim Crosby said he was pleased with the contract.

“I think it is a great step forward,” Crosby said.

The first phase of the project will replace three bridges just south of Wilshire Boulevard with a 1,500-foot single span bridge.

The new bridge will be just west of the current bridges.

In addition, a new roadway will be created as an approach to the bridge and will be what is known as a super two-lane highway.

It will be wider than the current highway and will include shoulders as well as turn lanes.

The first phase will be between Wagner Road and Wilshire.

Salim said because the construction will be to the west of the current highway, traffic should not be impacted until late in the project.

“The traffic impact will be pretty minimal,” she said. “The traffic will continue as it exists, which is the best option for all involved.”

Meanwhile, two other phases are planned.

The second phase, which is scheduled for 2022, is an $8 million project that will widen and relocate SH-4 from Main Street to Wagner Road.

The city already has begun working on obtaining rights-of-way and the relocation of utilities for that project.

Crosby said the goal is to have the utilities relocated well before the second phase is awarded so work can begin immediately.

The third phase will widen the highway from Wilshire to Northwest Expressway. It also will involve straightening some of the roadways more hazardous areas.

That project is expected to cost $11 million and is being shared by ODOT and Oklahoma City.