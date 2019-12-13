MHS boys top Enid, give new coach first win

The Mustang Broncos presented basketball coach Scott Hodges with his first victory at MHS in their opener at the Woodward Tournament on Thursday night.

Guard Ethan Scott, a sophomore move-in from Westmoore, erupted for 34 points as Mustang outgunned the Enid Plainsmen, 79-65.

MHS played the OKC Storm in the semifinals at 5:10 p.m. Friday. The Storm is a home-schooled team of players from across Oklahoma City.

Mustang’s shooters sizzled, especially in the first half, against Enid. Sparked by Scott’s 18 points and four 3-pointers, the Broncos knocked down 10 3-balls and built a 46-23 halftime lead.

MHS (1-2) ended the game with 12 3-balls and drained 19 of 20 free throws.

“We played extremely hard and shot the ball really well in the first half,” Hodges said.

Enid’s taller team towered over the guard-oriented Broncos but was unable take advantage on the boards with MHS making a high percentage of its shots.

“They were really big and athletic, probably the biggest team we will play all year,” Hodges said of Enid. “But our scouting report was ready for what they did. Our kids really locked in and played a great game.”

Scott finished with six 3-balls and was 12 of 12 at the charity stripe.

Bronco senior guard Cade Schroeder added 17 points and sophomore guard Austin Smith had nine points with three 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Carter Owens scored 21 points, Cyson Mathis had 17 and Corey Simmons 12 for Enid (2-3).