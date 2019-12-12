Pursuit suspect to spend birthday behind bars

One person is in custody following a Wednesday morning pursuit through Yukon and Mustang that spanned 50 miles and resulted in multiple crashes and grass fires.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokes-woman Sarah Stewart said the chase began in Oklahoma City’s jurisdiction and was initially called off, but the suspect, later identified as Eddy Wayne Currey, 27, was spotted by a trooper driving westbound on I-240 near May just before 8 a.m.

“(The trooper) saw the suspect still driving erratically,” Stewart said.

The trooper initiated a pursuit, which ended in a two-vehicle accident at SW 119th and Cemetery Road in Mustang.

The suspect’s vehicle, Stewart said, caught fire because Currey reportedly continued fleeing after blowing at least one of the vehicle’s tires.

Oklahoma City Fire Department assistant public information officer Capt. David Macy said the OKCFD responded to the scene to extinguish the suspect’s vehicle and to check for injuries.

Currey was transported to an area hospital with non-critical injuries, Macy said. The occupant of the second vehicle was evaluated at the scene.

In all, Currey reportedly damaged four civilian vehicles and two OHP vehicles, Stewart said. No injuries were reported.

One person was evaluated at SW 15th and Czech Hall Road, where one of the wrecks took place, Macy said.

Fire crews also responded to a small grass fire at 5700 S. Czech Hall Road that started due to the chase. Other small grass fires along the route of the pursuit were extinguished quickly, Macy said.

Stewart noted that today is Currey’s 27th birthday.