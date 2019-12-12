Mustang snags new softball coach

Robert Foreman, Mustang High School’s athletic director, has continued his quest to assemble one of the best young coaching staffs in the state.

Monday, at its monthly meeting, the Mustang School Board approved Foreman’s selection of Lacy Darity to be the high school’s new head softball coach.

“Lacy was our top candidate from the beginning of our search,” Foreman said. “In following her the past three years at Deer Creek, it was evident she possessed everything we were looking for in a head coach.”

Darity, 35, is a native Oklahoman who played collegiately at Oklahoma State.

A 2007 graduate of OSU, she led Deer Creek to a 72-30 record the past three seasons.

Darity’s 2018 Antlers compiled a 28-4 mark and advanced to the Class 6A state tournament semifinals, where they bowed to eventual champion Westmoore.

Deer Creek was 27-10 last season.

During Darity’s tenure, the Antlers were 3-3 against Mustang, splitting their home-and-away season series each year.

“She will fit in well with all of the other coaches,” Foreman said. “We have put together the best group of (age) 30-something head coaches in the state of Oklahoma.”

Over the past year, Foreman has hired head football coach Lee Blankenship, head boys basketball coach Scott Hodges, head girls basketball coach Katie Bass and head baseball coach Joe Patterson.

Darity was introduced to the media on Wednesday.

What were the deciding factors that led to Darity’s selection by the search committee of Foreman, assistant AD Scott Selby and Chris Tobler?

Foreman said Darity passed the following criteria:

• She develops great relationships with her players;

• Is a great communicator with parents and administration;

• Is a successful head coach in Class 6A.

“She is another great character leader like all of the other coaches we have hired,” Foreman said. “She loves kids, is extremely knowledgeable in her sport and will establish great relationships with everyone in our community.”

Darity was an infielder/outfielder from 2003-2006 at OSU. She played all four seasons and started the last three; her senior year she was the Big 12 All-Tournament shortstop.

She is ranked in OSU’s Top 10 for career stolen bases and stolen base percentage.

Darity was an assistant coach at Yukon from 2008-2012; the Lady Millers won the state title in 2010.

Darity returned home to be Velma-Alma’s head coach from 2012-2015.

As a high school softball player, Darity’s teams advanced to the state tournament four years, finishing as state runners-up the last three. As a senior, she was an all-state infielder and the area player of the year.

Darity also was a high school basketball and track and field star. She earned four letters in basketball and two in track.

Darity was the Class 2A state basketball MVP in 2001 and 2002 as Velma-Alma won championships each year.

She also was an all-stater in track as her team won the title.

Darity fills a vacancy created when Jamie Roberts resigned her coaching duties Oct. 14.

Roberts posted a 140-46 record during her five years, guiding the Lady Broncos to the 6A state tournament the first three seasons.

Mustang went 34-6 and won its third state championship in 2017 under Roberts.

But Mustang failed to qualify for the state tournament the past two years. Last season, the Lady Broncos were 22-11 but lost seven of their last 10 games.

Darity graduated from OSU in 2007. She has a master’s degree and taught ACT Prep/Film Studies at Deer Creek.