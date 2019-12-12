Bedlam renewed: Bronco wrestlers pin Yukon

YUKON — Mustang High wrestling coach Brian Picklo described it as fierce combat. His Yukon counterpart, Joe Schneider, said it was like Mixed Martial Arts SmackDown.

That’s Canadian County’s version of the Bedlam Rivalry in wrestling.

The two high schools renewed their intense series last Friday night as nationally ranked Mustang used six falls to overwhelm the Millers, 45-13.

There were head butts, head slaps, body slams and, yes, some blood was spilled before about 550 rowdy fans in Yukon High’s gymnasium.

Throw out that Mustang is No. 2-ranked in Oklahoma’s Class 6A and No. 37 in InterMat’s Fab 50 national poll. Quite simply, no matter what the records are, the dual usually is a rough-and-tumble ruckus.

“This rivalry goes back years,” said Picklo, the Broncos’ fourth-year coach, who now is 3-1 in duals against Yukon. “It’s combat, hand-to-hand combat, and it’s personal.”

Schneider, in his 15th year as the Millers’ coach, agreed with Picklo about the rivalry’s physical, emotional nature.

“It’s not a technique camp,” said Schneider, whose Millers are ranked No. 13 in 6A. “You have to go into the match like it’s a blood, sweat and tears fight. It’s just shy of an MMA match.”

Mustang’s victory was epitomized by the heavyweight confrontation between Christian Rowland and Yukon’s Lane Parks.

The pair fought into the third-period tied 1-1 after Rowland, a 6-foot, 260-pound sophomore, escaped in the second period.

But Rowland, a defensive tackle in football who was wrestling in his first match, finished strong to outmuscle Parks. He got a takedown to go ahead 3-1.

Almost as quickly, he then put Parks on his back and pinned him at 5:11.

“It’s always a battle,” Rowland said of Bedlam. “I thought I wrestled pretty well. It was my first match back since football and I stuck him.

“Coach told me (Parks) was heavy on the head and if I’d throw him to the side, he’ll fall like a tree. And he did.”

Said Picklo, “Christian has that kind of ability. As big of a kid as he is, he’s pretty nimble on his feet.”

Rowland’s brother, senior 220-pounder Judson Rowland, and nationally ranked Tate Picklo also triumphed for Mustang. They were state champs last season.

Judson Rowland controlled his match in decisioning Conner Columbus, 4-1.

Picklo, the coach’s son, was dominant in pinning Nate Hahn in 2:52 at 195.

Picklo, a junior, is ranked No. 9 in the nation at 182 but wrestled up a class to avoid a forfeit.

“That happened last night, too,” coach Picklo said, referring to Mustang’s opening dual win at Shawnee. “They figured they’re going to give up six points (for a pin) anyway, but they were trying to save the kid the embarrassment of wrestling Tate.”

Last season, Tate Picklo rode roughshod over Class 6A, compiling a 46-0 record to win the 160-pound state title.

Mustang’s other wins against Yukon were:

• Haedon London pinned Nick Shannon in 1:54 at 106;

• Tucker Owens, a returning state champ, pinned Steven Cook in 4:12 at 120;

• Jaston Jackson decisioned Blayne Howell, 8-6, at 132;

• Weldon Bryan decisioned Jacob Maldonado, 12-7, at 138;

• Keegan Luton pinned Jacob Mirkes in 1:34 at 145;

• Jojo Sylvester pinned Shane Scott in 3:13 at 170.

Yukon picked up four victories, among them unbeaten 113-pounder Cooper Mahaffey’s 10-1 major decision of Shelton Chastain.

Yukon’s other wins were:

• Jonah Hascom decisioned Kidd Johnson, 5-2, at 126;

• Wallace Tilley decisioned Claude Moates, 9-4, at 152;

• Austin Billy decisioned Mark Boyd, 13-6, at 160.

The teams double-forfeited at 182.

Yukon wrestled twice last week in home duals before facing Mustang. The Millers defeated Putnam City West, 61-15, on Monday but lost Thursday, 44-26, to Piedmont, the No. 3-ranked team in Class 5A.

Mustang 64, Shawnee 15

MHS opened its dual meet season last Thursday, putting eight falls on the board and losing only three bouts to the Class 5A Wolves.

Winning by pins were Chastain (113), Owens (120), Moates (152), Boyd (160), Sylvester (170), Jack Kitchingham (195), J. Rowland (220) and Steven Bussell (heavyweight).

Luton won by a major decision (145) and London (106) and Picklo (182) received forfeits.

Mustang’s Bryan lost in a decision (138) and Johnson (126) and Jackson (132) lost by falls.

Mustang 145-pounder John Wiley, a state champ last season at 126, remains sidelined after having surgery to remove an infected bursa sac behind his right knee. He said he hopes to be cleared to return to practice by Dec. 30.

The Broncos’ next dual meet is at 7 p.m. Thursday against Piedmont in their opener at the Mustang High School Event Center.