School boundary meetings set for Wednesday, Thursday

By ROBERT MEDLEY

For The Yukon Review

The proposed boundaries for three Yukon intermediate schools will be discussed in public meetings Wednesday and Thursday at elementary schools in areas that will see change in 2020.

The boundaries are changing with the fall, 2020 opening of Redstone Intermediate in the northern part of the district.

Superintendent Jason Simeroth discussed the boundaries and upcoming meetings at a Monday night school board meeting. Simeroth said the boundaries drawn up should distribute the numbers of students equally, with the newest school being built having slightly more room for growth in the building.

Intermediate schools in the district are for fourth- and sixth-grade students. Simeroth said the decision to separate sixth graders from middle schools, now for seventh- and eighth-graders, has created intermediate schools of students of the same maturity levels.

Growth in the district overall has continued with higher enrollment this year with more than 9,000 students districtwide. Populations of bilingual students has been on the increase in recent years, as has the number of students on individualized education plans gifted and students, Simeroth said.

The change of boundaries, affecting neighborhoods and development, will take place in fall,2020. Redstone Intermediate boundaries will take up a large portion of the northern part of the Yukon Schools district, while boundaries for Independence Intermediate in the southwest section of the district and Lakeview Intermediate to the east, split up larger population areas than in undeveloped northern parts. Redstone boundaries will be larger in area but not population, for now, but development continues.

Meetings to discuss the intermediate school boundaries started Tuesday at Surrey Hills Elementary and are planned for the following locations and time on Wednesday and Thursday:

Lakeview Elementary, 872 S Yukon Parkway, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Independence Elementary, 500 E Vandament Ave, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Boundary setting processes will be discussed and other issues such as how the boundaries will affect start times and bus transportation at the schools, Simeroth said. The public is invited to attend any of the meetings at the schools, he said.