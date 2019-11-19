Obituaries November 20, 2019 – Pamela Kay Billings – Michael Scott Hale – Death Notices

Pamela Kay Billings was born March 23, 1959, in Tulia, Texas, to Henry and Meredith Stidham.

Pam was the third of four daughters, including Merrilee, Emma Jean and Kathy.

After graduating from Bullard High School, Pam met and married Timothy Billings and began her own family in Jacksonville, Texas.

Pam, with her husband, managed a Sonic Drive-In.

During that time, they had two children, Kimberly Ann Billings and Timothy Bryan Billings.

Pam and her family moved to Yukon in 1991 and soon after, her third child, Daniel Kyle Billings, was born.

Pam was not only loved by her family but by her Sonic family as well.

She spent the next decade at Sonic Drive-In, which she not only managed but she was a mother, a sister and a friend.

She always had a smile on her face and a laughter that made you feel at home.

Pam spent the last 10 years as a property manager for Price Edwards.

The friends she made throughout her careers never left her heart.

In 2012, Pam was diagnosed with lung cancer, and in 2013, she was given the news that it had gone into remission.

Pam understood what a blessing every day thereafter was and never forgot to thank Jesus for every day that was given to her.

She was an outspoken advocate for the American Lung Association, where she formed a support group for survivors and those who were battling with lung cancer.

She was selected by the Lung Association to represent Oklahoma in Washington, D.C., to increase funding for research of lung cancer.

Pam was reunited with her sisters and parents Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Pamela Kay Billings is preceded by her parents, sisters and two nephews, Michael Conway and Raiden Conway.

She is survived by Timothy Billings, her three children and five grandchildren that she adored more than anything, Dakota Adams, Rylee Adams, Case Adams, Kaydence Billings and Maci Billings.

Services will be held at Yanda and Son Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Pam’s name to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.americanlung.org.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

Michael Scott Hale, 53, affectionately known as “Mike” or “Mikey,” passed away Nov. 12 at Integris Baptist Medical Center, where he was born March 10, 1966.

Mike is survived by his mother, Marva Hale; brothers Mitch and wife, Kathy and Steve and wife Deana; niece Shannon Adkisson, husband Jordan and great niece Kami Adkisson; nephews Brent and Kevin Bullard, wife Denielle; and great nephew Talon; nieces Rylie Hale-Keller and Savanna Binnick; nephew Jorden Binnick, and many, many friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandmother, Enid B Smythe; father, Donald, and stepmother, Linda Hale.

Mike worked at Solaris Power Systems for six years, but his true passion was restoring old trucks and cars.

Our family would like to thank each and every person who touched his life with love and friendship, compassion and kindness, the doctors, nurses and the staff at Baptist Hospital 701 ICU.

Memorial service will be held at the Dale Robertson Center, 1200 Lakeshore Drive, Yukon, at 11 a.m. Saturday.

DEATH NOTICES

Velma Beyer

Velma Beyer died Nov 14. Services have not been announced. (Ingram, Smith & Turner)

Evelyn Deal

Evelyn Deal, 87, died Nov. 14. Her funeral was Tuesday. (Yanda and Son)

Jim Clymer

Jim Clymer, 64, died Nov. 16. His service will be Thursday. (Yanda and Son)

Dale Beeson

Dale Beeson died Nov 16. Services have not been announced. (Ingram, Smith & Turner)

Edgar Navas

Edgar Navas, 67, died Nov. 13. His funeral will be Saturday. (Ingram, Smith & Turner)