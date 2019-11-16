No injuries after fire damages Yukon apartment

Several families were briefly displaced early Thursday after a fire swept through an apartment in Yukon, officials said.

Yukon Fire Chief Shawn Vogt said the fire was reported just after midnight at the Cedar Creek Apartments, 404 S. Second.

The fire was in a second-floor apartment, Vogt said.

The fire chief said when crews arrived on the scene, they found flames shooting out of a window.

The resident already had fled to safety, he said.

Crews attacked the fire from the outside and were able to bring it under control quickly.

The fire was contained to the one apartment, although an apartment below it and one adjacent did receive smoke and water damage, Vogt said.

“They (firefighters) did a good job,” he said.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the fire, he said.

Vogt said nearby neighbors were evacuated because of concerns about the fire spreading. However, they were able return to their apartments later in the morning

Vogt did not immediately have an estimate on damage.

No one was injured.